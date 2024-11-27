Seize the moment - Celtic can lead a merry Champions League dance under disco lights

Defeat Club Brugge and Rodgers is so close to ticking off another major milestone

A new European opponent awaits Celtic on Wednesday night, in a new Champions League format that is proving fruitful for Brendan Rodgers and his players.

At the start of the season, the Northern Irishman targeted progression from the UEFA’s revamped premier tournament to at least the play-off round. Victory against Belgian champions Club Brugge at Celtic Park on Wednesday night will move the Scottish side on to ten points, virtually securing a finish between ninth and 24th and a place in the knock-out phase.

Celtic have never faced Club Brugge before - the Belgians’ only clash with Scottish opposition came against Rangers in the 1992/93 European Cup - but there are current links. Celtic’s record signing Arne Engels started his career with the Blauw-Zwart, while veteran defender Dedryck Boyata - once of Celtic - is back in his homeland, albeit so far out of the picture that the 33-year-old is not even registered for European football and has not played this season for Club Brugge. Ardon Jashari, a stylish playmaker, was once a transfer target of Ange Postecoglou’s when the Swiss midfielder was at Luzern.

A point behind Celtic in the standings, Club Brugge harbour their own ambitions of reaching the knock-out stages. They gave their aspirations a shot in the arm by defeating Aston Villa 1-0 at home last time out and picked up a valuable three points on the road away at Sturm Graz. Under the stewardship of Nicky Hayen, once of Welsh Premier club Haverfordwest County, they have improved steadily. The 44-year-old took over from ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila back in March.

Yet the onus is on Celtic here. When the draw for the Champions League was made back in August, expectation levels were raised in this fresh league-table format. Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta were daunting foes and while Celtic were trounced 7-1 at the Westfalenstadion, they drew 0-0 in Bergamo to a plunder a valuable point. Taking care of business at home is pivotal to their hopes and so far, so good. Dismantling Slovan Bratislava 5-1 on opening night was impressive but the 3-1 triumph over RB Leipzig was the statement result, one that screamed of a team marching towards qualification.

Celtic are therefore favourites to overcome Club Brugge, who sit second in the Jupiler Pro League and warmed up for their trip to Glasgow by spanking Sint-Truiden 7-0 at home, with their Greek striker Christos Tziolis netting four times in 48 minutes. Rodgers will publicly not look further that facing the Belgians but privately he must know what riches await Celtic. Vanquish Club Brugge and three more matches await - all winnable - away at Dinamo Zagreb, at home to Young Boys and then away at Aston Villa.

Having earned themselves such a promising position in the Champions League, this is the time for Celtic to seize the moment. Such nights under the disco lights of Parkhead have been heady affairs, the stadium an intoxicating and intimidating venue. A replication of the RB Leipzig performance, when forward Nicolas Kuhn was unplayable and midfielder Reo Hatate ran the show, should be enough to record another victory.