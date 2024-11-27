Scotland stars help EFL side dish out 6-1 hammering as Celtic flop and ex-Hibs enigma among key men
Scotland internationals Angus Gunn and Kenny McLean enjoyed a fruitful evening in the EFL Championship as they played the full 90 minutes of Norwich City’s 6-1 win over Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle last night.
Captained by McLean, the Canaries had gone seven games without a win prior to the game and trailed sixth place West Bromwich Albion by a full eight points, with Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side desperate to return to winning ways and push for a spot in playoffs ahead of Argyle’s visit to Carrow Road.
If there were any nerves prior to the clash though, they were soon alleviated when in-form Borja Sainz put the Canaries into the lead after just two minutes, latching onto Ante Crnac’s neat through ball to place beyond the despairing Daniel Grimshaw.
The Spanish striker scored his second of the game shortly afterwards when he was played through clean on goal by enigmatic former Hibs loan man Emiliano Marcondes to stab home after just 17 minutes. The Danish midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road, scoring three goals in 15 games before moving to the EFL Championship promotion chasers from Bournemouth in the summer.
Without a win on the road, Rooney’s team would find a way back into the game just before half-time when Mustapha Bundu fired home after some slack passing at the back from Norwich allowed Plymouth to get behind the Canaries defence.
The home side restored their two goal lead just moments into the second-half though, with Marcondes once again at the forefront. The Dane grabbed his second assist of the evening when ex-Celtic flop Shane Duffy rose highest to head home from close range.
Duffy’s second goal of the campaign, the Irish international’s impressive form alongside Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle has resulted in first choice Scotland centre-back Grant Hanley being restricted to just three starts this term. Hanley, who has played more for Scotland than his Norwich this year, was forced to watch the win from the bench.
Norwich completed the rout when Sainz completed his hat-trick on 72 minutes, and the game was done and dusted with fifth and sixth goals in the final ten minutes from Anis Ben Slimane and Crnac.
Elsewhere in the EFL Championship, a penalty from former Rangers midfielder Josh Windass helped Sheffield Wednesday secure a 2-0 win at struggling Hull City, while Ryan Porteous played the full 90 minutes of Watford’s narrow 1-0 home win over Bristol City. The result puts them into sixth place, just ahead of international team-mates Ben Doak and Tommy Conway of Middlesbrough in sixth.
