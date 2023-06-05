Rangers transfers: Bid for international striker, interest in £30m-rated forward, huge goalkeeper signing boost

Rangers continue to move forward with their rebuild plans as Michael Beale looks to put his stamp on the squad this summer. Two signings have already been made while progress continues with others.

Kent latest

The former Rangers winger is set to complete his move to Fenerbahce this week. Even prior to his exit from Ibrox it had been widely reported that the Turkish giants were keen to bring the 26-year-old to the Super Lig, offering him a lucrative three-year-deal with an option for an additional year. Reports in Turkey suggest the deal will concluded this week and he will sign for the Turkish runners-up.

Jack Butland update

Rangers have moved a step closer to completing a transfer priority. Michael Beale wants to bring Jack Butland in to be his new No.1 after Allan McGregor’s departure. The England international is out of contract at parent club Crystal Palace this summer after spending the season on loan at Manchester United. The English giants were reportedly keen to keep him but the player is understood to want to play regular first-team football. Now, according to the Sun, Palace have opted against taking up an option to extend the player's deal for a further year, paving his way to become Beale’s third summer recruit after Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell.

Bid for striker

Rangers have made a move for Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers. According to the Daily Record, the Ibrox club have made a “significant seven-figure bid” for the 28-year-old who is with Italian side Cremonese. While their opening bid was rejected it is understood the clubs are still on contact following the Italian outfit's relegation from Serie A. Dessers moved to the side at the start of the season for a reported £6million from Belgian side Genk. He had spent the previous campaign on loan at Dutch giants Feyenoord where he had one of his best seasons to date, scoring 20 goals in 41 appearances. His record in the Netherlands is impressive having struck 18 goals in 29 appearances for Heracles Almelo, 19 in 56 for Utrecht and 29 in 40 for NAC Breda.

£30m-rated forward of interest

Cyriel Dessers is wanted by Rangers. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)