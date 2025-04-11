How to watch Celtic v Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic can move to the brink of clinching the William Hill Premiership title with a win over Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The final match before the split had been billed as a potential title party but Celtic’s surprise defeat at St Johnstone last Sunday has meant the opportunity for Brendan Rodgers’ side to seal the championship on home soil this weekend is no longer up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if the league leaders do claim the victory over the visitors from Ayrshire, they will be declared champions for a fourth successive season the following day if Rangers lose to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

If Rangers draw with the Dons the league will not be mathematically over, but first place would be effectively wrapped up for Celtic as the Hoops would be 15 points clear with 15 points left to play for with a huge +38 goal difference advantage over their Glasgow rivals.

Celtic have won their three previous meetings with Kilmarnock this season which include, most recently, a 2-1 home victory in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January. The league meetings ended in a 4-0 win at Parkhead on the opening day of the season and a 2-0 away win at Rugby Park in October.

Kilmarnock are also in need of points this weekend to boost their surival hopes. Derek McInnes side ended a run of five matches without a victory with a 2-0 win over Hibs last weekend but they remain just one point ahead of Dundee in the relegation play-off place and six points ahead of last placed St Johnstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the William Hill Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v Kilmarnock match details

The William Hill Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Celtic v Kilmarnock TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 12 noon.

Celtic v Kilmarnock live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months. Celtic TV will be broadcasting a live stream to international subscribers only.

Celtic v Kilmarnock TV highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic v Kilmarnock team news

The team news will be available following the pre-match press conferences.

Celtic v Kilmarnock referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Scott Anderson. Gavin Duncan is on VAR duty assisted by Gary Hilland.