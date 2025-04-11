What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock? TV, live stream and highlights plus team news, referee and VAR
Celtic can move to the brink of clinching the William Hill Premiership title with a win over Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.
The final match before the split had been billed as a potential title party but Celtic’s surprise defeat at St Johnstone last Sunday has meant the opportunity for Brendan Rodgers’ side to seal the championship on home soil this weekend is no longer up for grabs.
However, if the league leaders do claim the victory over the visitors from Ayrshire, they will be declared champions for a fourth successive season the following day if Rangers lose to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
If Rangers draw with the Dons the league will not be mathematically over, but first place would be effectively wrapped up for Celtic as the Hoops would be 15 points clear with 15 points left to play for with a huge +38 goal difference advantage over their Glasgow rivals.
Celtic have won their three previous meetings with Kilmarnock this season which include, most recently, a 2-1 home victory in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January. The league meetings ended in a 4-0 win at Parkhead on the opening day of the season and a 2-0 away win at Rugby Park in October.
Kilmarnock are also in need of points this weekend to boost their surival hopes. Derek McInnes side ended a run of five matches without a victory with a 2-0 win over Hibs last weekend but they remain just one point ahead of Dundee in the relegation play-off place and six points ahead of last placed St Johnstone.
Celtic v Kilmarnock match details
The William Hill Premiership match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Kick-off is 12.30pm.
Celtic v Kilmarnock TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway at 12 noon.
Celtic v Kilmarnock live stream
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months. Celtic TV will be broadcasting a live stream to international subscribers only.
Celtic v Kilmarnock TV highlights
Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.30pm.
Celtic v Kilmarnock team news
The team news will be available following the pre-match press conferences.
Celtic v Kilmarnock referee and VAR
John Beaton is the match referee. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Scott Anderson. Gavin Duncan is on VAR duty assisted by Gary Hilland.
Celtic 1/5, Draw 13/2, Kilmarnock 12/1 - via oddschecker.com.
