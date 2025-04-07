How Celtic can still win Scottish Premiership title this weekend despite surprise slip-up

All eyes on Aberdeen v Rangers if Celtic beat Kilmarnock

Celtic's procession towards the Scottish Premiership title suffered a minor setback on Sunday as they slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to bottom club St Johnstone.

Defender Daniels Balodis scored the only goal of the game after four minutes before the visitors dominated the remainder of the match but were denied by Simo Valakari’s side, whose keeper Andy Fisher made some vital saves.

The defeat angered Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who has warned his players that he will address slow starts in the summer while stressing there was still work to be done this season.

Celtic are still 13 points ahead of Rangers and are remain on course for a fourth successive title but their hopes of being confirmed champions on home soil this weekend have been put on hold.

Rangers' 2-0 defeat by Hibs at Ibrox meant that if Celtic had beaten St Johnstone, they would have been able to clinch the league trophy with a victory over Kilmarnock at Parkhead this Saturday in their final league match before the split.

That is no longer the case - but Celtic could still become champions for the 13th time in 14 seasons this weekend if they beat Kilmarnock, but they will have to wait 24 hours to find out.

How Celtic can win the title this weekend

First and foremost, Celtic must take care of business in the 12.30pm kick-off against Kilmarnock on Saturday where a victory will move them 16 points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Rangers would then travel to Aberdeen on Sunday knowing that only a victory over Jimmy Thelin's side in the 12 noon kick-off would prevent Celtic from being crowned champions with five games to spare.

Should Rangers draw with the Dons, then Celtic won't be mathematically confirmed as champions as they would be 15 points ahead with 15 points left to play for, but vastly superior +78 goal difference compared to their rivals' +33 figure would mean that the title would effectively be theirs.

The trip to Pittodrie falls in the middle of a Europa League quarter-final clash against Athletic Bilbao for Barry Ferguson's side, with the first leg at Ibrox on Thursday followed by the return leg in Spain next week.

This makes a tricky trip to a venue where Rangers have already lost this season - going down 2-1 under previous manager Philippe Clement in October - an even more demanding task.

Add in Rangers' recent poor form, which has seen them lose five home matches in a row for the first time in their history, then it is quite feasible that Celtic could be crowned champions without a kicking a ball on Sunday.