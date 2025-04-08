Celtic vs Kilmarnock injury news: 2 out and 2 doubts as Brendan Rodgers mulls over double change

Celtic will have their eyes set on securing the three points that could wrap up the title this Saturday as they welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 12.30pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side are now closing in on their fourth successive title win and know a victory on Saturday - coupled with a Rangers defeat to Aberdeen a day later - will mathematically crown them as the champions of Scotland for another season.

As shown by last week’s shock defeat to St Johnstone though, nothing is guaranteed, and their visitors Kilmarnock will arrive in the east end of Glasgow with a spring in their step after a huge 2-0 win over Motherwell last weekend. The win helped them move up to ninth in the table, leapfrogging Ross County in the process, as the battle to avoid the relegation playoffs intensifies.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Kyle Magennis - Kilmarnock - OUT Injury-troubled for much of the season, the ex-Hibs midfielder will miss the short trip to Glasgow's east end with a knee injury. Isn't expected back until late this month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - OUT The Danish goalkeeper is facing a race to be fit before the end of the season due to a shoulder injury. He's definitely out of the game on Saturday afternoon. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kyle Vassell - Kilmarnock - AVAILABLE Had missed most of the season since January, but returned to the bench in last weekend's 2-0 win over Motherwell. Not match fit yet, but available to be called on if required. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales