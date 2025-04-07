Celtic vs Kilmarnock on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK?
Celtic could confirm their status as champions of Scotland once again this weekend as they prepare to welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
The Hoops will look to return to winning ways against Derek McInnes’ side, having lost only their league game of the season on Sunday against basement side St Johnstone, with Daniels Balodis’ early goal enough to secure a shock 1-0 win at McDiarmid Park. The surprise defeat will be forgotten about soon enough though, with Brendan Rodgers’ side on the cusp securing a fourth successful title win - and 55th in their history.
Celtic head into the game knowing that a victory of any kind could mathematically see themselves confirmed as champions for the fourth season reason, should Aberdeen topple Rangers at Pittodrie the following day.
It will not be easy though, with Kilmarnock boosted by a vital win at the weekend. The struggling Rugby Park side moved further away from the drop zone thanks a 2-0 victory over Motherwell on Saturday, and will aim to emulate St Johnstone when they make the short journey to Glasgow’s east end.
The fourth meeting between the teams this season, Celtic have won all three games against Kilmarnock so far this term, with a 4-0 opening day win coupled with a 2-1 away victory in November, and a 2-1 Scottish Cup victory in January.
Here’s everything you need to know if you’re looking to watch the game this weekend:
Celtic v Kilmarnock match details
Celtic will host Kilmarnock on Saturday 12 April 2025, with the game taking place at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.
Is Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV in the UK?
While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.
What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?
This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.
This game is taking place on a Saturday at 12.30pm, and has been chosen by Sky Sports for live coverage in the UK. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with pre-match coverage beginning at 12am. It will not be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.
Celtic v Kilmarnock streaming details
If you’re looking to stream the game live on your laptop, mobile phone or tablet, the game is available via the SkyGo app for Sky Sports subscribers. Details of how to download the app are available here, if you haven’t already.
For those based outside of the UK, the game will be available for broadcast via club channels CelticTV and KillieTV for those who have an active subscription to the service. More details are available here. There are no pay-per-view options in the UK this weekend.
Sportscene will have extended highlights of the game on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday 12 April. It will then be repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One on the same evening.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.