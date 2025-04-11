Here is how The Scotsman sports team predict for the upcoming Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Kilmarnock will go.

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the final game before the Scottish Premiership split this weekend knowing that a win could see them crowned as champions for the fourth successive season. While that is largely dependant on the outcome of Aberdeen vs Rangers just 24 hours, Brendan Rodgers’ side will be desperate to make sure they claim all three points at Celtic Park to ensure they keep their side of the bargain. Here we look through each team’s recent form, and give our predictions for the game based on the form of both sides:

Celtic Recent Form

After largely dominating the division for the first six months of the season, Celtic’s form has been patchy of late. They’ve lost three of their last seven leagues games, including a shock 1-0 defeat to basement club St Johnstone last week at McDiarmid Park. The good news for Hoops fans is that they’ve responded with aplomb to each defeat they’ve suffered, bagging five goals against both Aberdeen and St Mirren following their defeat to Hibs in February, before breezing past Hearts 3-0 following their last minute defeat to Rangers in mid-March.

Kilmarnock Recent Form

Its been a tough old season for Derek McInnes and his Rugby Park outfit, with last year’s fourth place finish and the wonder of European football now a distant memory. Kilmarnock have relegation worries this time around, but managed to keep their head above water with a vital 2-0 home win over 10-man Motherwell last weekend. Their first win in six games, Kilmarnock had lost four of their previous five league games, including a 5-1 away defeat to St Mirren.

Jota puts Celtic 2-0 ahead against Hearts after Daizen Maeda's header had struck the post. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic Injury and Team News

First choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is facing a race against time to be fit before the end of the season after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty. Viljami Sinisalo will continue to deputise. Liam Scales could return to the squad after missing the last month of football with a head knock, while Yang Hyun-Jun and Adam Idah are hoping to return to the starting XI.

Kilmarnock Injury and Team News

The away side will be without both Tom Wilson-Brown and Kyle Maggenis due to injury, though captain Kyle Vassell is available to start after returning to the bench in last weekend’s win over Motherwell. There are no fresh injury concerns reported aside from that.

Celtic Player to Watch: Daizen Maeda

The favourite to be crowned as the Scottish Premiership player of the season, the Japanese forward has been in incredible form all season. Whether playing through the centre, or on the left of a front three, Maeda is Celtic’s key man and sets the tone for their energetic and high press strategy.

Kilmarnock Player to Watch: Fraser Murray

Has been at the forefront of everything good Kilmarnock have done in recent weeks, scoring the vital opening goal in last weekend’s hugely important victory against Motherwell, while he also bagged the injury time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Hibs last month. Has seven goal contributions , despite his side’s struggles throughout the campaign.

Hibs keeper Jordan Smith despairs after Fraser Murray's effort deflects in. | SNS Group

Our writers predictions for Celtic vs Kilmarnock:

Mark Atkinson

Celtic will want to bounce back after a surprise defeat by St Johnstone last weekend and Brendan Rodgers invariably gets a tune out of his team after a poor performance. This could be a long afternoon for Kilmarnock against the champions-elect.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock

Graham Falk

There’s no hiding from the fact that last week’s result and performance against St Johnstone falls way below the standard we have come to expect from Celtic. The players will know that though, and will want to make sure they secure the three points that could crown them as champions come Sunday afternoon. Derek McInnes has shown previously that he can get a result against the Hoops, but I can’t see him doing it this week - Celtic are just too strong. I fancy Adam Idah to come back into the starting XI for the host - and I think he’ll get back amongst the goals, too.