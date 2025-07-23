What channel is Ajax v Celtic on? TV, live stream details for Como Cup pre-season clash in Italy
Celtic ramp up their pre-season preparations by taking on Dutch giants Ajax this week for a special pre-season game in Italy.
Scheduled to take place at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the Hoops will meet the Eredivisie club as part of the new Como Cup, a special pre-season friendly tournament that includes FC Como, Celtic, Al-Ahli and Ajax that takes place in the scenic city in northern Italy.
Set to be played in a knockout-style, with a final and ‘third place’ game taking place over the weekend, Brendan Rodgers’ side will play two games in Como, facing one of FC Como, or Al-Ahli, depending on the results of each game.
Their penultimate pre-season clash before the Scottish champions get their domestic campaign underway against St Mirren in early August, here are all the details ahead of the match, including how to watch live:
Ajax v Celtic match details
- Date and Time: Thursday 24 July 2025. Kick-off: 7.30pm UK time
- Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy.
Ajax v Celtic TV channel
The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services and in some countries abroad.
Ajax v Celtic live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the club’s streaming service CelticTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.
Global coverage
International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)
- Bosnia: Moja TV Arena Sport 2
- Bulgaria: MAX Sport 4
- Iran: IRIB Varzesh
- Italy: Como
- Macedonia: MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Montenegro: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
- Palestine: STC TV
- Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
- Turkiye: S Sport+, Exxen, S Sport
- USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
Ajax v Celtic highlights
Highlights of the game will be available watch via the club’s official YouTube page following the game.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.