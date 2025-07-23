Full details ahead of the Como Cup pre-season friendly between Ajax and Celtic in northern Italy this weekend.

Celtic ramp up their pre-season preparations by taking on Dutch giants Ajax this week for a special pre-season game in Italy.

Scheduled to take place at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the Hoops will meet the Eredivisie club as part of the new Como Cup, a special pre-season friendly tournament that includes FC Como, Celtic, Al-Ahli and Ajax that takes place in the scenic city in northern Italy.

Set to be played in a knockout-style, with a final and ‘third place’ game taking place over the weekend, Brendan Rodgers’ side will play two games in Como, facing one of FC Como, or Al-Ahli, depending on the results of each game.

Their penultimate pre-season clash before the Scottish champions get their domestic campaign underway against St Mirren in early August, here are all the details ahead of the match, including how to watch live:

Celtic will play Ajax in their penultimate pre-season game before their Scottish Premiership season begins against St Mirren. | SNS Group

Ajax v Celtic match details

Date and Time: Thursday 24 July 2025. Kick-off: 7.30pm UK time

Thursday 24 July 2025. Kick-off: 7.30pm UK time Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy.

Ajax v Celtic TV channel

The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services and in some countries abroad.

Ajax v Celtic live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed via the club’s streaming service CelticTV. Details on how to access the stream and sign up are available here.

Global coverage

International viewers can also in to the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Bosnia: Moja TV Arena Sport 2

Moja TV Arena Sport 2 Bulgaria: MAX Sport 4

MAX Sport 4 Iran: IRIB Varzesh

IRIB Varzesh Italy: Como

Como Macedonia: MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia

MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia Montenegro: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Arena Sport 4 Serbia Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Ziggo Sport 2 Palestine: STC TV

STC TV Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Arena Sport 4 Serbia Turkiye: S Sport+, Exxen, S Sport

S Sport+, Exxen, S Sport USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Ajax v Celtic highlights