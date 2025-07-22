Former goalkeeper passes away at age of 84

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic goalkeeper and Lisbon Lion, John Fallon, has died at the age of 84.

Fallon joined Celtic in 1958 and made almost 200 appearances for the club over a 14-year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unsung member of the squad which defeated Inter Milan in the 1967 European Cup final, Fallon was an unused substitute during the historic 2-1 victory over the Italian side.

John Fallon in action for Celtic during the 1969 League Cup final victory over St Johnstone at Hampden. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Though he was the only member of the squad not to take to the field in Lisbon’s Estádio Nacional, he was given a medal by the late Billy McNeill at a post-match dinner.

But what should have been a keepsake for Fallon and his family was taken away from him in controversial circumstances.

According to his autobiography, published in 2015, the club’s manager, Jock Stein, asked for his medal back. Fallon was then presented with a replica, while the real medal ended up with Sir Robert Kelly, Celtic’s chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was, Fallon observed, a “bizarre and barely believable” episode which reflected badly on those who ran the club at the time.

Some 52 years on, however, amends were made when Fallon was reunited with the original medal, after it was donated back to the club by an unknown owner.

Fallon was presented with the medal once again – this time by Celtic’s chief executive, Peter Lawwell – at a home game against Kilmarnock in 2019.

“It feels great to be reunited with my medal, and I’ve got to thank Peter Lawwell and everyone at Celtic for going to all this effort and finding the medal that was lost,” Fallon said at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did get a replica one at one point, but it didn’t seem the same. It was such a surprise, I got a phone call about a month ago telling me that Peter wished to see me.

“He told me the story of how the medal had been found, so I was very proud to receive it and it adds to the collection.”

Lisbon Lion John Fallon was reunited with his European Cup medal in 2019. | SNS Group

Fallon, from Blantyre, said he will never forget the celebrations at full-time as McNeill lifted the trophy.

He recalled: “We were wading through scores of fans to get off the park and into the dressing-room. It’s such a great memory. We’ll never forget it and it’s something everyone should be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fallon was also part of the Celtic side that clinched the 1965 Scottish Cup, Jock Stein’s first trophy win as manager, and he is well remembered for his acrobatic and joyous celebration that day as McNeill’s late winner ended an eight-year trophy drought for the club.

As well as the European Cup, throughout his time with Celtic, Fallon helped the club to six league titles, five League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

After leaving Celtic, he went on to play for Motherwell and Greenock Morton before retiring from the sport in the mid-1970s.

His love for Celtic, however, was a constant throughout the years, and he followed the club at home and away for the rest of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Celtic statement read: "[John's] passing comes as a great sadness to us all, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Celtic Football Club are with his family and friends at this sad time."