'Unstoppable' Celtic star hailed as Scotland's best as Steven Gerrard touted for shock new role

The Celtic defender has been described as the league’s best player

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic hero Kieran Tierney is already proving that he is the best player in the Scottish Premiership after forming an ‘unstoppable’ relationship with Daizen Maeda, according to ex-Scotland international Pat Nevin.

The 27-year-old has made an instant impact on his return to Celtic Park this season, playing his part in the team keeping two clean sheets, while picking up an excellent assist from the team’s opening goal in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen at the weekend, leaving Nevin to label the Hoops defender as the league’s most talented player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney can win the player of the year award this summer, according to former Scotland international Pat Nevin. | SNS Group

“He was dynamite,” said Nevin. “Down the left-hand side. He was a left winger, a left-back, or a left midfielder. He had a brilliant understanding with last year's best player, Maeda. If they play on the left-hand side together, in terms of Scottish football, they will be unstoppable if he stays fit. No one will stop them.

“They will put in cross after cross after cross, they will get into brilliant positions with great game awareness and intelligence. They've already set up a brilliant partnership on that left-hand side, and I know what it's like if you're a wide player, the most important player on the pitch for the guy behind you. You have to have an understanding of it, and you hope he's good. I played with some good ones over here. When you have that, you can destroy teams. You absolutely destroy teams. They will do that.

Tierney has started both of Celtic’s opening two league games following his summer return from Arsenal, but was taken off after 67 minutes in Sunday’s win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie with sickness. Head coach Brendan Rodgers revealed that he “might be a wee bug of some sort” but is recovering well, and Nevin believes Tierney is a certainty to win the league’s player of the season award if he remains injury-free. “If Kieran stays fit, it’s not a matter of if he could be the player of the year, it’s that he will be”, Nevin told football betting site BetVictor.

Meanwhile, ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been heralded as the perfect choice to be Wrexham’s next manager - if the Gers don’t come calling first. According to former Red Dragon’s forward Matt Jansen, the former Ibrox boss would be a perfect fit for the Welsh club, but believes Rangers may consider reappointing him following their disastrous start to life under Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They [Rangers] drew and didn’t play well,” Jansen told BettingLounge.co.uk. “He [Martin] really tore into the team. That kind of thing can go one of two ways: either it sparks improvement, or it backfires badly. If results don’t go their way, players will say he’s lost the dressing room. It happens fast when the manager becomes the scapegoat. So it has to work, or his time there could be very short.