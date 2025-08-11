What channel is Viktoria Plzen v Rangers on? TV and live stream details plus team news
Rangers will hope to progress to the play-off round of the Champions League when they take on Viktoria Plzen in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie.
Russell Martin’s men take a 3-0 lead to the Czech Republic and will hope to navigate their way past the hosts as the promised land of the main phase draws closer.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Viktoria Plzen v Rangers match details
The Champions League third qualifying round second leg between Viktoria Plzen and Rangers takes place on Tuesday, August 11 at Doosan Arena, Plzen. Kick-off is at 6pm BST.
Viktoria Plzen v Rangers TV channel
The match has not been selected by any television broadcaster for live coverage.
Viktoria Plzen v Rangers live stream
SolidSports will be providing coverage of the match for UK viewers for £12. Full details can be found here.
Viktoria Plzen v Rangers team news
Viktoria Plzen welcome back Slovenian midfielder Adrian Zeljkovic from suspension after he missed the first leg.
For Rangers, Spurs loanee Mikey Moore trained ahead of the match and could be involved if international clearance comes through. Doubts remain over midfielder Thelo Aasgaard and forward Hamza Igamane.
An all-Polish officiating team will take charge of Viktoria Plzen v Rangers. Szymon Marciniak will be in charge of proceedings and will be assisted by Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik. The fourth official is Karol Arys. Piotr Lasyk is the VAR and will be assisted by Wojciech Myc.
