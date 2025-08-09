Ex-Rangers man scores historic goal to help club end 43-year wait in dramatic opening day clash

Former Rangers man stars in opening day drama as EFL Championship new boys Wrexham are denied monumental win.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers forward Josh Windass scored a memorable debut goal for his new side Wrexham, but was denied an opening day victory in the dying embers of the game as Southampton scored two late goals to secure a dramatic 2-1 win at St Mary’s.

Windass, who spent two seasons with Rangers between 2016 and 2018, was linked with a return to Ibrox this summer. The Glasgow giants were reported to have been one of several clubs interested in signing the player following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, before he penned a three-year deal at the Racecourse Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first time Wrexham have played in the second tier of English football since 1982, former Rangers target Conor Coady also made his debut at the heart of defence for the Welsh team, while ex-Ibrox academy product Ryan Hardie started on the bench for the newly promoted side. Scotland international Ryan Fraser was named in the starting XI for Southampton, with former Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo named amongst the substitutes.

Former Rangers academy product Ryan Hardie is challenged by Joshua Quarshie of Southampton on his debut for Wrexham on Saturday afternoon. | Getty Images

Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are aiming to launch a bid for an astonishing fourth successive promotion under head coach Phil Parkinson, having spent approximately £12.8million this summer on the likes of Windass, Coady and Lewis O’Brien.

Looking to prove their promotion credentials early on, they faced a tough opening game of the season test against recently relegated Southampton, who are 4/1 favourites to return to the English Premier League at the first time of asking. However, it was the visiting Red Dragons who went closest early on, when a long-range effort from Windass cannoned back off the crossbar.

It wasn’t long before they took the lead, though, and when Kieffer Moore was adjudged to have been pushed down in the area by England under-21 international Ronnie Edwards. Windass stepped up to make no mistake from the spot after 22 minutes, scoring Wrexham’s first second-tier goal in 43 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh side were forced to battle from there on in though, with Jay Robinson missing a glorious opportunity for Will Still’s side when the ball was stood up to the back post, but he could only guide his effort against the bar. Adam Armstrong would react first to the rebound, but Coady cleared off the line. Wrexham boss Parkinson then found himself in the book shortly afterwards for remonstrating on the touchline.

It looked like Windass and his new Wrexham teammates had done enough to secure all three points, only to have their hearts broken on the stroke of full-time when substitute Ryan Manning curled home a stunning free-kick to level the scores. There was a further sting in the tail for the visitors, too, when Jack Stephens tapped home with almost the final kick of the game to take a seal a dramatic opening day win for the Saints.