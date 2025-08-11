Reo Hatate Celtic transfer status revealed as Brendan Rodgers delivers key statement on dealings

Japanese midfielder was match-winner at Aberdeen and manager loves what he brings to team

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accepts that key players such as Reo Hatate could attract interest from other clubs before the transfer window closes, but revealed that the Premiership champions have not fielded bids for the Japanese this summer.

Hatate scored a magnificent long-range strike during the 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday and impressed with his general play. The 27-year-old Japanese internationalist has become an integral part of Celtic’s success since arriving in Scotland at the start of 2022 and has admirers both in England on the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to add more players to his forward line, but also knows the importance of keeping players such as Hatate in the building.

Reo Hatate celebrates his goal for Celtic against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

“[I’m] trying to get them in, never mind get them out!” smiled Rodgers. “We haven't had anything for the likes of Reo and that, but yes, he's one of the few players in that midfield that can make those incisive passes.

“He'll give the ball away at times, and that used to really frustrate me when I first started to work with him, but I know that's the risk he plays in his game. But he'll produce a moment like that, which is a brilliant finish, and he's done that up here before last year.

“So, yes, we want to build a squad, and like I said, there's lots of areas in it I'm pleased with, but of course, there's other areas that we will focus on and hopefully improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers explains Yamada Celtic debut

Rodgers was able to give one of his new signings in Shin Yamada his competitive debut, with the 25-year-old Japanese brought on for the closing stages of the win over Aberdeen. The former Kawasaki Frontale hitman looked busy as he searched for a goal on his first Celtic appearance.

“It's moments in games of when you can use them,” said Rodgers. “So, yes, it was important [to bring him on]. I wanted to see him in a game where there's something really on it, away from home, and seeing his physicality in the game.

“He's got lots of things he needs to work on, but he's got a good attitude and he wants to get better. He'll feel, coming into the game, that he was positive in his play.”