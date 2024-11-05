Why Celtic's Champions League hope is turning to expectation - and the star is catching many eyes

Rodgers’ side put on a European show to stand on cusp on play-offs at least

Celtic can dare to dream now. Progression in the Champions League is a distinct possibility after an outstanding 3-1 win over RB Leipzig.

On an intoxicating night at Celtic Park, Brendan Rodgers' men put on a show. Their credentials questioned only two gameweeks ago when they were thumped 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund last month, they slayed their next German foe here in some style.

Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga and a very proficient side. But Celtic are building momentum in this competition. Their 0-0 draw at Atalanta last time out was the perfect disciplined, defensive performance - but this display was all about speed and skill.

With not a piece of pyro in the house, the Celtic fans lit a fire underneath their team with a fervent atmosphere. The players responded, not least Nicolas Kuhn, the jet-heeled wide forward who is fast becoming their most dangerous player. The former Leipzig youth player scored twice, taking his tally to nine for the season.

Kuhn's start to his Celtic career was a slow burner but the 24-year-old German has ignited now. There were reports on the eve of this match that the £3 million January signing from Rapid Vienna is attracting interest from clubs down south. This performance will have caught the eye. Manager Brendan Rodgers should be comforted by his contract until 2029.

This was a statement win on the continent for Rodgers. He admitted as much afterwards. Rodgers has presided over some sore defeats in Europe across his two spells as manager but deserves immense credit for rebuilding the team after the shattering suffered in Dortmund. Now on seven points midway through the league phase and with matches to come against Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa, one more victory should be enough to secure a top-24 spot and a play-off tie.

Maybe the target should be recalibrated. A top-eight finish would allow automatic progression to the last 16. Ending the night sitting 13th out of the 36 teams, it is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Leipzig arrived in Glasgow on the back of three defeats, albeit to top teams in Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool. They knew a win was required to kick-start their own campaign and played an offensive 4-2-2-2 formation. This played into Celtic's hands, as their midfield three were able to find space in between the lines. Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate all shone, although the latter got on the scoresheet and was a lively presence throughout.

Rodgers got his tactics and team selection bang on the money. Auston Trusty was preferred to Liam Scales alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers in the centre of defence and was largely impressive. Greg Taylor was restored to left-back and got an assist. The Northern Irishman can afford himself a big pat on the back.

Celtic recovered admirably from the concession of the opener on 22 minutes. Trusty's slack pass to McGregor set off an unfortunate chain of events. The Germans seized upon the ball and worked it out to Lois Openda, whose trundling effort appeared to be going wide before Kasper Schmeichel parried it just to be sure. Kevin Kampl's first corner was cleared by Engels, but his second vicious delivery made its way to back post via a flick from Carter-Vickers and Christoph Baumgartner headed home from close range.

Leipzig will rue Antonio Nusa slashing wildly over the bar in the ten-minute period that came after the goal, when Celtic were at their most vulnerable, because the hosts drew level on 34 minutes. Engels fed Kuhn on the right wing and the winger drove inside on to his left foot and curled a sumptuous effort beyond Peter Gulacsi via the post. It was a goal that belonged on the top stage.

Kuhn impressed well before his goal with his pace, movement and close control. Buoyed by his wonderful strike, he clipped a beautiful ball through to Daizen Maeda, but the Japanese skied from a promising position. But in stoppage time, Celtic nabbed the ball off Leipzig in the press and Hatate played in Taylor down the left. His cutback ought to have been converted by Maeda but Kuhn had ghosted into the penalty box unchecked and he netted from close range.

Leipzig pressed for a leveller after the restart and Baumgartner thought he had it on 71 minutes with a left-footed volley that drew a really sharp save from Schmeichel down to his right. The Leipzig captain wailed in frustration at the miss. Celtic took their reprieve and then crushed German spirits. Two minutes later, Gulacsi spilled Johnston's cross and Hatate pounced to send the ball high into the net. It was the clincher.