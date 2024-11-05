A breath-taking comeback from Celtic saw pick up a huge three Champions League points as they downed Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig 3-1 at Celtic Park.

A first-half header from Christoph Baumgartner had put the visitors into lead (23) from a corner, despite Celtic starting the brighter of the two sides. However, Nicolas Kuhn’s wonderful curling shot from the edge of the area deservedly restored parity (34) before the German tapped home his second from close range in first-half injury time to send the Celtic fans into ecstasy.

Reo Hatate sealed the win when he slammed home the third on 72 minutes after a goalkeeping error from Péter Gulácsi, as Celtic celebrated another famous European night in the east end of Glasgow.

The result moves Brendan Rodgers’ side into 13th place in the Champions League table and, most importantly, means they can all but secure at least play-off place for the last 16 of the competition with a win in their next game against Club Brugge on November 27 at Celtic Park.

Here is how The Scotsman rated each player out of ten for their display at Celtic Park:

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - 9 Little he could do with the goal, but pulled off a smart save from a long-range Loïs Openda drive on 22 minutes and an even better one from Benjamin Sesko in the second-half. Saved his best save for last though, tipping Baumgartner's half-volley around the post seconds before Hatate clinched it. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston - 9 Linked perfectly with the outstanding Nicolas Kuhn. A real physical presence, the Canadian competed for everything and won almost all of his battles. A true warrior for Celtic tonight. Almost got on the scoresheet just before half-time too. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Auston Trusty - 8 His early knock looked a painful one, but he recovered well and handled a really tricky customer in Benjamin Sesko with little fuss. Another top performance for the American, who is growing by the game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales