Celtic have been very proactive in their business for the January transfer market with a treble signing ahead of the window opening.

Ange Postecoglou has seen defender Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston added to his squad, while the versatile Japanese international Tomoki Iwata has joined on an initial loan move from Yokohama F. Marinos where he worked with the Australian manager.

Now, Swiss international Ardon Jashari has been linked with a switch to Celtic with reports in Germany claiming the Scottish champions are tracking the 20-year-old who plays for FC Luzern in his homeland. He emerged through the club’s academy and has so far made 40 appearances for the first team. Despite his age the defensive midfielder is captain of the side who are mid-table in the Swiss Super League.

Jashari was included in the Switzerland squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making one substitute appearance in the 6-1 last-16 clash with Portugal which the Swiss lost 6-1. It is reported a number of clubs from around Europe are interested in the highly-rated midfielder, including Premier League side Leeds United and Serie A league leaders Napoli.

Postecoglou recently spoke of his belief that the Celtic squad would be stronger come the end of January than it would going into the transfer window, despite speculation linking Josip Juarnovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis with moves away from the club. The Premiership league leaders have also been linked with adding to their attacking options with South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu claiming to have received a “good offer” from Celtic.