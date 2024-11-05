Celtic reaction: Brendan Rodgers ranks result, plays down Champions League hype and one area Nicolas Kuhn can improve
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted Celtic’s 3-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig is one of his best results and performances over his two spells in charge of the club.
Nicolas Kuhn netted twice and Reo Hatate got on the scoresheet as Celtic recovered from conceding a 22nd-minute opener from Christoph Baumgartner to vanquish their Bundesliga opponents on an epic night at Parkhead. The result leaves Celtic on seven points at the midway stage of the competition, with Rodgers’ men handily placed to reach at least the play-off phase.
Rodgers took the acclaim of a partisan Celtic support at full time as the fans basked in the glory of famous European night. “I think in terms of the level of opponent, I would say it actually wasn't just the result but the performance,” said Rodgers. “I think we played the game with a great charisma and confidence, how we want to play and show the courage in our pressing. They've only conceded five goals all season so to play to that level ... we've had some really good results but that definitely would be the best one.
“I think we started the game with good confidence in the game. We then conceded the goal so we got rocked for a little bit and were a bit loose in our passing. But I think the maturity in the team to then recover that, to go the first goal, continue to play. Especially on the pressing side of the game and the aggressive side of the game, and I thought that we were absolutely outstanding in that.
“And I felt tonight we had that combination of the Bratislava vibrancy and excitement in their attack, and then the real tactical discipline in our defending [in Atalanta]. And I think we pulled those two together to produce an outstanding team performance against a really, really, really good side. So to have us do the three and have other opportunities to score, it was a tip of the hat to the players.”
Celtic face Club Brugge next at home on November 27 before a trip to Dinamo Zagreb on December 10. They then host Young Boys in January before concluding the league phase away at Aston Villa later that month. Despite the promising position, Rodgers did not want to get carried away about what his team could achieve in the Champions League.
“We have to stay humble,” continued Rodgers. “We can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We played so well tonight. We sit in a really good place and we now just focus on our next game against Kilmarnock and obviously when Club Brugge comes, we'll look to keep adding to our points and see where it takes us at the end of January.”
Kuhn rightly took the headlines with his two goals and general play - and Rodgers believes he has more scope for progress, while remarking that he wants to see more from the 24-year-old in one area.
“He's still young so he still has more to go,” said Rodgers. “I thought his pressing could have been better tonight. He's obviously got contribution efficiency but he's just learning and developing all the time. We've seen his talent, bringing him to here was about making more goal contributions, being more robust and sustaining playing, but I thought it was really exciting tonight when he had the ball. Obviously the two goals are great for him having worked at Red Bull Leipzig before as a young player to score and make that contribution was nice for him.”
Midfielder Reo Hatate was also singled out special praise. “I thought he was brilliant,” added Rodgers on the Japanese. “I've got to say he was so good in the game and it all comes from his work rate. He was aggressive, he was getting inside the pressure and I think with Reo when he's pushing and pressing like that then his football comes alive. I thought he was exceptional tonight.”
