39 y/o won only one of his 11 games in charge

Charlie Mulgrew has quit his role as Kelty Hearts manager after just 11 matches, the League One club has confirmed.

The former Celtic, Dundee United and Scotland defender was appointed in January as a replacement for Michael Tidser, who left to take charge of Dunfermline Athletic.

It was Mulgrew's first senior managerial post following a spell as an under 18s coach at Hamilton Academical. However, the 39-year-old has found the going touch at New Central Park, winning just one of his 11 fixtures in charge, drawing three and losing seven.

Charlie Mulgrew (centre) has stepped down as Kelty Hearts after just 11 matches in charge. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The final straw came on Saturday when Kelty, who had Ross Cunningham sent off, went down to a humiliating 6-0 home defeat to already-relegated Dumbarton.

The result leaves Kelty in seventh place, eight points adrfit of the promotion play-off places and only four points clear of Annan Athletic in the relegation play-off position.

The departure of Mulgrew and assistant manager Mark Kerr was confirmed in a club statement which read: "Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that Manager, Charlie Mulgrew, has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club Board.

"We can also confirm that Assistant Manager, Mark Kerr, will leave the club by mutual agreement.