Former Celtic and Scotland star quits first managerial post after 11 games following humiliating defeat
Charlie Mulgrew has quit his role as Kelty Hearts manager after just 11 matches, the League One club has confirmed.
The former Celtic, Dundee United and Scotland defender was appointed in January as a replacement for Michael Tidser, who left to take charge of Dunfermline Athletic.
It was Mulgrew's first senior managerial post following a spell as an under 18s coach at Hamilton Academical. However, the 39-year-old has found the going touch at New Central Park, winning just one of his 11 fixtures in charge, drawing three and losing seven.
The final straw came on Saturday when Kelty, who had Ross Cunningham sent off, went down to a humiliating 6-0 home defeat to already-relegated Dumbarton.
The result leaves Kelty in seventh place, eight points adrfit of the promotion play-off places and only four points clear of Annan Athletic in the relegation play-off position.
The departure of Mulgrew and assistant manager Mark Kerr was confirmed in a club statement which read: "Kelty Hearts FC can confirm that Manager, Charlie Mulgrew, has today tendered his resignation from the post, which has been accepted by the club Board.
"We can also confirm that Assistant Manager, Mark Kerr, will leave the club by mutual agreement.
"Although only with the club for a short period, the Board would like to place on record their recognition and thanks for the hard work Charlie and Mark have done on the club’s behalf during their tenure. Everyone at New Central Park would like to wish Charlie and Mark the very best of fortune for their future ventures."
