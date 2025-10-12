Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Latest Rangers manager odds: Ex-Man Utd and West Ham men in frame as new favourite emerges for Ibrox job

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 09:21 BST

Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager - as a new favourite emerges for the Ibrox role.

Rangers owners are back to the drawing board in their search for a new head coach after former manager Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of the running for the role.

The bookies had suspended betting on the former Ibrox boss returning as Russell Martin's successor late last week, with reports claiming a deal that would see the 45-year-old complete a sensational reunion to the club was ‘close’ following constructive talks with the club’s hierarchy in London.

However, the shock revelation on Saturday night that Gerrard had walked away from the discussions due to "bad timing" has led the embattled Rangers hierarchy to cast their net elsewhere.

Club chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, who spearheaded the Rangers takeover in the summer with the backing of 49ers Enterprises, are now holding talks with a variety of other candidates as supporters come to terms with the Gerrard news. But who is the current favourite to be the next manager at Rangers? Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a surprise new name entering the frame.*

*All odds are offered by Bet365 and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers.

1. Mark van Bommel - 20/1

Former Netherlands midfielder van Bommel has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg, and, most recently, Royal Antwerp, where he won a league and cup double in 2023. Leaving the Belgian top flight the following summer, he’s been out of work for over a year, but he has been touted as a potential managerial option for Rangers. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The highly-rated Ipswich Town boss led his side to back-to-back promotions, but was unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the English Premier League last year. Has been mentioned as a potential option for Rangers as their next boss.

2. Kieran McKenna - 20/1

The highly-rated Ipswich Town boss led his side to back-to-back promotions, but was unable to keep the Tractor Boys in the English Premier League last year. Has been mentioned as a potential option for Rangers as their next boss. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Despite already ruling himself out of the running according to several reports, Dyche is still priced at 20/1 by the bookies to be the next Rangers manager.

3. Sean Dyche - 20/1

Despite already ruling himself out of the running according to several reports, Dyche is still priced at 20/1 by the bookies to be the next Rangers manager. | Michael Steele Photo: Michael Steele

The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 16/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment.

4. Raphaël Wicky - 16/1

The former FC Basel and Young Boys is a surprise new name in the frame for the Rangers job, though his odds have fallen from 8/1 to 16/1 almost instantly. An unlikely appointment. | Getty Images Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

