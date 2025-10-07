Celtic board's fan meeting details emerge as key figure absent and Brendan Rodgers leak probe closed

Nicholson and McKay grilled by discontented supporters

Unrest at Celtic shows no signs of dissipating after a leading supporters’ group claimed a meeting with key club officials on Monday evening merely “compounded the necessity and urgency of change” at Parkhead.

Disillusioned Hoops fans had called off a silent protest ahead of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Motherwell after club hierarchy agreed to meet with the Celtic Fans Collective group to discuss concerns raised in an open letter – which amassed more than 420 signatories from various prominent members of the fanbase – addressed to the board on September 3.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance officer Chris McKay – two of those who have endured calls to step down in the wake of what was widely deemed an inadequate summer transfer window – were the most senior figures among a Celtic delegation in attendance, with under-fire chairman Peter Lawwell not present.

Celtic CEO Michael Nicholson (centre) and Chris McKay (right) were present at the meeting. | SNS Group

It appears there was no progress towards a truce, however, after the club’s powerbrokers were accused on Tuesday of “remaining detached from the concerns of its supporters and reluctant to confront the need for change”.

A summary of the meeting posted by Celtic Fans Collective – a representative body that exists to advocate for the interests of Celtic fans – stated that “a recurring theme, through all answers and discussions, was a lack of humility, awareness and accountability.”

“At various points, the club deferred to communication and perception being the causes of concern rather than structure, performance or culture,” added the statement. “The Club also repeatedly questioned or rejected the premise of questions.

Football strategy is defended

“The club defended its footballing strategy although accepted it could be better communicated to fans. Overall, the Club believes the football strategy is working and pointed to participation in European competition as evidence of its success.

“Similarly, the club defended its transfer strategy citing different factors for transfer activity being difficult (for example tax laws in different European countries) while pointing to examples which they believe is evidence of the strategy working.

“When pressed on accountability for failings, the club rejected the premise of the question but referred to internal reviews and the experience of long- serving non-executive directors. The club provided little evidence of independent oversight and no belief that substantive change may be required.”

Celtic fans held discussions with the board on Monday evening. | SNS Group

Intriguingly, the supporters group claimed that the board were of no mind to investigate further after manager Brendan Rodgers last month called for a “cowardly” insider to leave the club after briefing against him to the Scottish Sun.

“The allegation of a senior club official briefing against the manager to The Sun was described as ‘closed’ by Michael Nicholson,” continued the Collective’s statement.

“The club was unwilling to divulge much information although claimed a conversation took place between the board and the manager. The club suggested that the allegation was unsubstantiated and did not require further investigation.”

Celtic make their statement

The Collective’s statement concluded by expressing “disappointment that the club remained unwilling to engage meaningfully on questions of leadership, governance, and accountability.”

“The meeting produced no tangible outcomes, and many participants left with the view that the club’s leadership remains detached from the concerns of its supporters and reluctant to confront the need for change,” it continued.

“The Celtic Fans Collective will continue to consult with members to plan next steps in our campaign for positive change at Celtic. It is our strong belief that yesterday’s meeting compounded the necessity and urgency of change.”

Celtic later responded with a statement of their own.

“It was, and remains, our intention to provide a full minute of the meeting for the interest of the wider fan base,” it read. “However, with content already being distributed online from the meeting, we are also providing an earlier update.

“The club sought to comment openly on the issues raised to the extent that it is possible to do so, without prejudicing club operations and confidentiality.

We acknowledged that the club is not where we want it to be at the moment, that we have not achieved all of our objectives in the summer transfer window and the Champions League, and that mistakes have been made from which we will learn.

“We recognise the concerns raised, share the frustrations of our supporters and valued the opportunity to hear from supporters last night. Our immediate objective is to seek to make progress, without negatively impacting on the team on the field of play, and that we continue to focus on delivering success this season.