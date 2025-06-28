Aberdeen land new multi-million pound investment and name 'major factor' in Pittodrie transfer plans

Aberdeen has secured a huge new investment.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen have announced they have secured an £8million investment that will see their Cormack Park training complex given a major overhaul.

Following the Dons AGM in December 2024, chairman Dave Cormack confirmed his plans to build a brand new indoor pitch located at the club’s Westhill training base, and those intentions are now set to be given the go ahead after a cash injection from Cormack, director Tom Crotty and further investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Cup winners will now undergo work on creating a 4G pitch that will be used by the Aberdeen senior teams, both men and women, the Dons academy teams and Aberdeen FC Community Trust programme.

On the forthcoming plans, chief executive Alan Burrows said: “This latest injection of funding, approved at our last Annual General Meeting, takes the total investment from Dave, Tom and their colleagues to over £25 million in the last few years. We’re incredibly grateful to our investors for the new funds, which will provide a significant portion of the capital required for these improvements at Cormack Park and our stadium, while also being able to continue to invest in the squad and the football operation.

Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows (right), chairman Dave Cormack (centre) and director of football Steven Gunn celebrate winning the Scottish Cup against Celtic in May. | SNS Group

“Our training facility at Cormack Park is fantastic, and the addition of a full-sized, indoor arena and additional operational space will take it to a whole new level, opening new possibilities for our men’s, women’s, academy and community programmes. In addition, we have recently been able to more than double the investment in our scouting and talent ID department across the continent. This is only possible with the support we get from our investors and our fans through AberDNA memberships.”

Head coach Jimmy Thelin has already been active in the transfer window, agreeing deals for Nicolas Milanovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kusini Yengi and Nick Suman, as he approaches the Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on August 4. However, with the Dons playing European football this term, Burrows has confirmed the club is planning for future additions, with Swedish teenager Elias Pihlstrom linked to Pittodrie in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad