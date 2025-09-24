Celtic v Rangers Premier Sports Cup semi-final date and time confirmed as SPFL issue fan warning

Match details confirmed for semi-final ties at Hampden

The Scottish Professional Football League has issued fans with a warning as it confirmed dates and kick-off times for the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

The draw for the last four has thrown up a Glasgow derby between Celtic and Rangers with Motherwell taking on St Mirren in the other tie. Both games will be played at Hampden Park and will be shown live on Premier Sports, with a place in the final on Sunday, December 14 at stake.

The first semi-final sees Motherwell take on St Mirren on Saturday, November 1, kick-off 5.30pm. The Steelmen are aiming to go on and lift the trophy for the first time since season 1950/51 while Saints’ sole success in this competition came in 2012/13.

Celtic will take on Rangers in the second semi-final on Sunday November 2, kick-off 2.00pm, in a repeat of last year’s Premier Sports Cup final, which Celtic won on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

There will be 1000 empty seats at the Old Firm clash as both clubs have had their ticket allocations reduced by 500 in a sanction imposed by the SPFL following the large-scale, organised pyrotechnic activity at last season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and final.

The SPFL has warned fans that any repeat at this year’s semi-finals will result in a further reduction of tickets for the final. A statement from the league body read: “Supporters [of Celtic and Rangers] are reminded that a repeat of such activity will result in an automatic reduction of 800 tickets for their club’s next SPFL match at Hampden Park. Motherwell supporters are also reminded that the club is subject to a suspended reduction of 800 tickets on the same terms.”

Tickets prices for both semi-finals have been frozen at last year’s rates for the East and West stands with adults set at £30 and £36 and concession tickets – which are defined as under 16s and 65 and over – priced at £15 and £19.

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are delighted to announce the match details for the semi-finals – which will be broadcast live on Premier Sports – and are pleased to confirm that the price for the majority of general admission tickets has been frozen from last year.