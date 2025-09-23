Europa League 25/26 Odds: Celtic, Rangers and Aston Villa chances assessed as favourites revealed

The 2025/26 Europa League season gets under way on Wednesday evening, with both Celtic and Rangers beginning their quest for success against some of Europe’s biggest names.

Having fallen short in their respective Champions League playoff games last month, the Old Firm duo both enter the Europa League for the first time since 2007, with English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also involved in the competition.

The competition now starts with a league phase after last season’s revamp of the competition, meaning both Scottish Premiership giants will face eight games - four at home and four away - with the aim of making the last 16 knockout stage of the competition.

With the May final set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye at the Beşiktaş Stadium, we look at who the bookies think has the best chance of winning the Europa League - including the latest odds on both Celtic and Rangers.

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Europa League 2025/26:

Sturm Graz/Maccabi Tel Aviv/Ferencvaros - 200/1 All three sides are sides as hugely unlikely to trouble the latter stages of the competition.

Crvena zvezda - 150/1 Celtic's opening-game opponents are not expected to win the tournament, and this have extremely big odds.

Dinamo Zagreb/Crvena zvezda - 100/1 The trio of sides have been rated as huge outsiders to win the competition. However, Scotland international Scott McKenna will be hoping to make a big impact with his new side Dinamo Zagreb.