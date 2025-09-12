'No doubts': Top Celtic transfer target reveals why he chose another club

Lure of going back to Ajax was too strong for Dolberg

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic transfer target Kasper Dolberg has revealed why he chose to return to Ajax instead of moving to Scotland.

Dolberg, 27, was wanted by Celtic to replace Adam Idah as their main striker and the Scottish champions opened negotiations with Belgian club Anderlecht over a deal reported to be in the region of £8 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also claimed the Denmark internationalist also had interest from clubs in the US, Saudi Arabia and Greece, and while Celtic appeared favourites to sign him, their bid was hijacked on transfer deadline day by Ajax.

Kasper Dolberg rejected overtures from Celtic to sign for Ajax. | Getty Images

The Dutch outfit sold their main hitman Bryan Brobbey to Sunderland and immediately identified Dolberg as his replacement. The Dane started his senior career at Ajax and he decided to move back to Amsterdam on a four-year deal.

Explaining his decision, Dolberg said: "I wanted to go back home because it's Ajax. And because Ajax will always be something special to me.

"I know the club, I know how special it is and how great it is here. And it was the right time to do it. After I got the chance, I had no doubts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere, Dolberg continued in an interview with De Telegraaf: "That was a very easy decision, because I wanted to go to Ajax, and nothing else mattered.

"In the Danish training camp, I had to stay focused, do my thing, and hope the clubs would reach an agreement. Unfortunately, I had no influence on that."