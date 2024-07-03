The latest news and transfer speculation around Scottish football

Duo depart St Johnstone

St Johnstone have announced the departures of Ryan McGowan and Daniel Phillips. Defender McGowan, 34, joined Saints from Kuwait FC in the summer of 2022 and made 63 appearances, scoring three goals. Midfielder Phillips, 23, who also joined the Perth club in 2022, was offered a new contract. The former Watford player made 59 appearance for the McDiarmid Park club and earned consistent international recognition with Trinidad and Tobago throughout his time in Perth. A statement on St Johnstone’s official website confirmed the departures and said: “We thank Ryan for his contributions across his two-year spell with the club and wish him all the very best for the future. We would like to wish Dan well for his next steps in football and thank him for his contributions over the two years.”

Celtic bid for 'immense' striker rejected

Celtic have launched a bid to sign striker Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic have had an offer to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City on a permanent basis rejected by the Championship club. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic and scored nine goals in 19 games to help them to a league and Scottish Cup double. There was no option-to-buy clause in the deal, but a £4m approach has now been made, which according to Football Scotland, has been turned down by the Canaries. Brendan Rodgers previously admitted he hoped to bring the 23-year-old back to Celtic Park. "He's been the real catalyst for us," said the Celtic manager after Idah's Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers. "I knew what I was getting, he's fast and dynamic and has strength. What he's shown since coming in is he is a goalscorer. Great headers, great movement in the box. He's been absolutely immense for us and he's clearly someone I would like to do something with."

St Mirren forward to undergo surgery

St Mirren forward Conor McMenamin will undergo surgery for a patella tendon injury. The Paisley club revealed the Northern Ireland international will look to find a lasting solution to a pre-existing problem which flared up on international duty last month. McMenamin came off the bench late on in Northern Ireland’s 5-1 friendly defeat away to Spain. A statement on the club’s official website confirmed the surgery and said: “A pre-existing injury, the 28-year-old played through the pain barrier last season but was eventually ruled out for a period with the injury. Conor returned to action in March to play his part in our European qualification. The Northern Ireland forward didn’t travel to our pre-season training camp in Spain after returning from international duty having suffered a reoccurrence of the injury. We wish Conor a full and speedy recovery.”

Ibrox exit offer leaked

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has had a potential move away from Ibrox leaked online after his agent inadvertently sent a message to the wrong person. The former Norwich City playmaker was seemingly offered to Lecce coach Lucca Gotti only for his agent, former Spanish defender Jose Enrique, to contact the wrong Instagram account. The ex-Newcastle and Liverpool full-back is said to have accidentally messaged a fan page dedicated to the Italian tactician, called ‘Luca Gotti reacts’, with details of the conversation, which also included an offer to sign Feyenoord star Marcus Pedersen, leaked online via the website Football Italia. It is claimed Enrique sent the players’ Transfermarkt pages to the wrong account, saying they could be of interest. Gotti guided Lecce to Serie A safety last season and recently signed a new contract at the Stadio Via Del Mare until June 2026.

Rangers signing imminent

Rangers are poised to confirm the signing of Hamza Igamane after the striker posted a farewell message to FAR Rabat. The 21-year-old Moroccan is set to finalise a £1.7m move to Ibrox this week and become manager Philippe Clement's sixth new capture of the summer following the arrivals of Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron. Posting on Instagram, Igamane wrote: "My success comes only through Allah. In Him I trust and Him I turn. After an incredible journey with ASFAR, which has shaped me into who I am today, it's time to bid farewell and embark a new challenge. I've had the honour of achieving two titles with the club I deeply love. I'm forever grateful to the committee represented by President Mohamed Haramou, and Vice President Al-Ayoubi, to all the Askaries, team-mates, coaches, staff, and everyone who has influenced my career in any way. The leader will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything."

