Ex-Celtic starlet continues impressive form in Europe after summer transfer from Parkhead.

Former Celtic starlet Matthew Anderson continued his strong start to life at Belgian side Kortrijk, playing a key role in their 1-0 win over K.A.S. Eupen 1-0 to set up a huge top of the table clash S.K. Beveren at the top of the Belgian second tier next weekend.

The 21-year-old recorded his second assist of the season, setting up Lennard Hens with an inch-perfect cross for the game's only goal on 28 minutes, and was named man of the match after an impressive display for his new side, who have won seven and drawn one of their opening eight league games in the Belgian First Division B.

Rated as one of Celtic’s brightest young talents, the Scottish left-back impressed on the club’s tour of the USA in the summer of 2024, earning minutes against D.C. United, Manchester City, and Chelsea, before making a big impact on loan at Austrian side Wacker last season alongside fellow youngster Ben Summers.

Matthew Anderson impressed on Celtic's tour of the USA last summer. | Getty Images

“He’s had the opportunity to go out and work on loan and now he’s shown that he’s progressed”, said Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers following his performances in pre-season. “He was a real attacking threat and was really unfortunate not to score tonight. I was pleased with him.”

A regular for Scotland under-21s, some Hoops’ supporters had hoped the Blantyre-born defender could become an option in Rodgers’ senior squad this season. However, with first-team opportunities expected to be limited, the youngster made the brave decision to depart Parkhead in order to pursue his career in Belgium with Kortrijk, penning a three-year deal with Michiel Jonckheere’s side in June.

His decision to move in order to gain more first-team exposure appears to be justified, with Anderson making a strong impression on Kortrijk fans, starting all eight of De Kerels’s league games and helping his side go second in the Belgian second division on 22 points. The ex-Celtic academy product and his teammates now have a chance to go clear at the top next week too, with table toppers S.K. Beveren the visitors to the Guldensporen Stadion for a huge early-season title clash.

