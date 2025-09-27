Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic stalemate, makes fan protest observation and singles out one player

Celtic boss ‘pleased’ with performance but ‘greedy’ for me

Brendan Rodgers is confident the goals will flow again against Braga on Thursday after Celtic endured a frustrating stalemate against Hibs amid further fan unrest.

The Parkhead side returned home for the first time since a lack of significant activity in the transfer window strained relations between the supporters and the club. An orchestrated 12-minute silence, backed by all supporter groups, took place at the start of the game. It was broken by an outbreak of more anti-board sentiment on a day when Hearts moved ahead of Celtic as outright league leaders.

Whether such off-field issues affected the players, it’s hard to say. Rodgers stressed he was only concentrating on the game.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during the goalless draw with Hibernian at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I can only focus on the football,” he said. “That’s the challenge for me at the moment, to give the supporters that belief and hope we’ll continue to improve. They'd have liked to have won the game and I want people coming away talking about football rather than silence and protests. After that 12th minute you felt the support and lift which can make a difference.

“I'm always greedy,” he added. “I like to do better. Last year we were flying but it's a different group and circumstance and management of where we are but in terms of mentality we aren't conceding many. New players are coming in and understanding how we’re working. You can see the connections are getting there and that instinct to finish will come. At this moment I'm pleased but also greedy to be better.”

Celtic substitute Johnny Kenny looks dejected after missing a late chance against Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Despite everything, he was relishing the visit of Braga for a European night when further protests are planned.

“We just need to really step it up in the final third,” he said. “Hibs were happy to have all players in (our) final third so it’s hard work to create as many chances as we did so that tells us our play was really good.

“I can’t knock the performance," he added. “There have been 0-0s before that didn’t excite you. I felt till the end I thought we’d get the goal but it didn’t come.”

Rodgers enthused about the performance of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, who came in for unused substitute Kieran Tierney.