Celtic fans turn silent but point heard loud and clear against stout Hibs amid changing times

Celtic held to fourth goalless draw of season as Hearts go top

There might have been some disagreement about how effective a silent protest at the start of the game had proved. Celtic duly made the supporters’ point in any case by demonstrating the perils of failing to make adequate reinforcements in this latest stalemate.

Credit to Hibs, who defended stoutly on this quick return to Glasgow following last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Rangers. But the hosts suffered for a lack of star quality. Daizen Maeda once again struggled to spark into life and was replaced after 75 minutes. Kieran Tierney did not even make it onto the pitch at all.

Celtic hit the bar twice in the first half and had other chances, including when substitute Johnny Kenny’s downward header brought off a fine save from the immaculate Raphael Sallinger in the final moments. “Everything but the goal,” lamented skipper Callum McGregor afterwards.

Perhaps. But it’s happening too often. Having failed to score just five times in 57 games last season, Celtic have already produced four blanks this season as well as four goalless draws.

Silence broken by anti-board chant

After five games on the road, Celtic did not enjoy the comforts of returning home for the first time following such a disappointing and controversial transfer window. Supporter disenchantment, with the club's hierarchy principally, was always likely to create a loaded atmosphere. The home fans broke into song after 12 minutes of orchestrated silence with an anti-board broadside. Not that Dermot Desmond, the major shareholder, heard it across the Atlantic at Bethpage, where he was happily watching the Ryder Cup.

“Your Silence Is Deafening,” complained the Green Brigade via a banner in their section of the ground. This was during a period where they had themselves intentionally stayed mute in a protest backed by the Celtic Fans Collective, an umbrella group for all Celtic fans’ organisations. They were back to their normal loud selves thereafter. What they watched, however, could not have brought much reassurance.

When there were no takers after the impressive left-back Marcelo Saracchi, making his maiden Celtic Park appearance, flashed in a cross just before the hour mark that was begging to be put in, it seemed to be the signal for the home fans to become officially restless. This moment strongly indicated that maybe a goal wasn't coming.

Elsewhere, Hearts appeared to be scoring at will against Falkirk. Celtic, meanwhile, were still struggling to make a breakthrough against a well-organised Hibs side despite almost constant pressure. Saracchi himself had seen his whipped-in shot from an acute angle strike the top of the bar. Kelechi Iheanacho, another making his first Celtic Park appearance, struck the same crossbar after a flowing move involving Luke McCowan and Maeda.

Not only was there anxiety that Celtic might not score, but there was also a growing concern they might be caught on the counter by Hibs. It had already nearly happened at the end of the first half, when away defender Warren O’Hora poked over from almost under the bar. That would have been the ultimate sucker punch.

Hibs answer questions

Manager David Gray afterwards admitted his side had not done enough in the forward areas to deserve to win, which was true, but they held on and answered some questions about their defensive capabilities, most recently after conceding two second-half goals in the 2-2 draw with Falkirk on Tuesday.

This might have been a fourth league draw in a row but as when they shared six goals with Dundee United, it was undoubtedly a point won.

As for Celtic, it was a hard one to assess. Sometimes it can be just one of those days, although such days are becoming more regular now it seems. The ball often just wouldn’t run for them and when it did, Hibs threw themselves in the way.

Grant Hanley, for example, was in a ‘thou shalt not pass’ mood. One block from Maeda saved an almost certain goal. Sallinger, too, came up with stops whenever called upon. None of them were in the world-class category, but he had to move smartly to beat substitute Paulo Bernardo’s fierce half-volley aside. Manager Gray was spotted pushing Sallinger towards the away supporters at the end to make sure the No. 1, who has recently deposed Jordan Smith, enjoyed the acclaim.