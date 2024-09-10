How does the future look for Scotland? It’s a question that is sure to be on the minds of the Tartan Army this week amid the worst ever run of competitive results in the history of the national side.

Steve Clarke has led Scotland to back-to-back European Championships - ending a 23-year wait for a major finals appearance in the process - but a sequence of three draws and five defeats over the last eight competitive matches has erased much of the positive vibes and raised question marks over his tenure.

The performances in the defeats to Poland and Portugal were more encouraging than the lacklustre showing the team produced at Euro 2024, but something has to change if Scotland are to get back to winning ways.

Scotland still have to negotiate their way through the remainder of a tough Nations League group, which also includes Croatia, before embarking on another World Cup qualification campaign for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Clarke has stated that it is unlikely he will remain in post beyond those finals - whether Scotland qualify or not - meaning that a new manager could be at the helm by the time Euro 2028 comes around, with the tournament being jointly hosted by the home nations.

What sort of squad will a future Scotland manager have at his disposal? What could the 24-man pool look like five years down the line? One thing is for sure, there will be new faces with a number retirements from the current squad likely by 2029. Andy Robertson, Zander Clark, Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley will all be nearer 40 than 30 and will likely have hung up their Scotland jerseys by then.

Who are the next generation of talent coming through to replace them? Are there any Scotland Under-21 prospects capable of making the step up. Ben Doak earned his first senior caps off the bench over the past week and others are sure to follow in the years to come.

Here is how we predict a 24-man Scotland squad might look five years down the line with three goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and four strikers ...

Angus Gunn - goalkeeper The Norwich goalkeeper started his international career with a series of clean sheets and victories but has been part of a defence that has leaked goals at an alarming rate of late. Answered his critics with some superb saves in the defeat to Portugal despite looking suspect at the equaliser. Will be 33 in five years time and could very well still be Scotland's number one.

Cieran Slicker - goalkeeper The Ipswich Town youngster is the first choice goalkeeper for Scotland Under-21s but is not currently playing at club level. Came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining the Tractor Boys in 2023, where he made a couple of appearances in the EFL Cup last season. Will be 26 in five years time and will hope to have made his senior Scotland breakthrough, but much will depend on securing first-team football somewhere.

Robby McCrorie - goalkeeper It feels like McCrorie's career is now only just starting after making the move to Kilmarnock and establishing himself as a number one at club level for the first time after spending several years on the Rangers bench. The next five years will be crucial as the 26-year-olds looks to live up to the potential that could see him emerge as a future Scotland number one.