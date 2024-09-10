How does the future look for Scotland? It’s a question that is sure to be on the minds of the Tartan Army this week amid the worst ever run of competitive results in the history of the national side.
Steve Clarke has led Scotland to back-to-back European Championships - ending a 23-year wait for a major finals appearance in the process - but a sequence of three draws and five defeats over the last eight competitive matches has erased much of the positive vibes and raised question marks over his tenure.
The performances in the defeats to Poland and Portugal were more encouraging than the lacklustre showing the team produced at Euro 2024, but something has to change if Scotland are to get back to winning ways.
Scotland still have to negotiate their way through the remainder of a tough Nations League group, which also includes Croatia, before embarking on another World Cup qualification campaign for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
Clarke has stated that it is unlikely he will remain in post beyond those finals - whether Scotland qualify or not - meaning that a new manager could be at the helm by the time Euro 2028 comes around, with the tournament being jointly hosted by the home nations.
What sort of squad will a future Scotland manager have at his disposal? What could the 24-man pool look like five years down the line? One thing is for sure, there will be new faces with a number retirements from the current squad likely by 2029. Andy Robertson, Zander Clark, Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley will all be nearer 40 than 30 and will likely have hung up their Scotland jerseys by then.
Who are the next generation of talent coming through to replace them? Are there any Scotland Under-21 prospects capable of making the step up. Ben Doak earned his first senior caps off the bench over the past week and others are sure to follow in the years to come.
Here is how we predict a 24-man Scotland squad might look five years down the line with three goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and four strikers ...