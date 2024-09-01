The selection issues both managers have to ponder ahead of the Old Firm derby

The first Old Firm derby of the 2024/25 campaign is upon us as Celtic welcome Rangers to Parkhead this Sunday for a 12.30pm kick-off in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers' men have won their first three matches in the league, while Rangers sit behind them on seven points. Aberdeen lead the way on 12 points with an 100 per cent record and Celtic will look to join the Dons at the summit with a victory over their arch rivals.

Rangers go into the match as the underdogs, with the hosts odds-on favourites to continue their recent dominance in the fixture. Celtic won four of the five meetings between the two last season, including the Scottish Cup final, with Rangers' only positive result being a 3-3 draw at Ibrox.

New Celtic signing Arne Engels could be involved. | SNS Group

Rodgers has the luxury of having all of his first XI fit for the derby. The only injury absentee of note is Polish defender Maik Nawrocki, although it would have been unlikely to see him start here in any case. The Northern Irish manager must decide whether to involve any of his three deadline-day signings. Defender Auston Trusty plus midfielders Arne Engels and Luke McCowan all arrived on Friday for a combined outlay of £18 million, although a place on the subs bench is the most probable outcome for the trio, as well as Barcelona loanee Alex Valle, who also joined last week.

Celtic are set to be deployed in a 4-3-3 formation. Experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will make his Old Firm debut, while the back four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor are settled. There was a slight concern over Carter-Vickers after he missed training on Friday, but Rodgers said: “I just gave him a wee recovery. Sometimes we do that in our sessions if the players are overloaded. We measure and monitor that and can take one or two out and give them a recovery day having worked hard all week. So he’s fine.” Ahead of them, captain Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo is the most likely midfield configuration.

In attack, Rodgers has plenty of options for his front three. Daizen Maeda should start on the left given the problems he has caused Rangers in the past on that flank, while on the other side it is between Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest for a berth. The German has started the season well and might just edge ahead of his seasoned counterpart. Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah are battling out for the No 9 shirt, and who leads the forward line is probably Rodgers' biggest call.

Rangers are without Ridvan Yilmaz. | SNS Group

For Rangers, new Albanian playmaker Nedim Bajrami is set to miss out as his paperwork has yet to be completed following his move from Sassuolo late on Friday night. Fellow deadline-day signing Nerashyo Karanwirjo is available, but manager Philippe Clement hinted on Saturday that a place on the bench is most likely for the Dutchman. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will miss out due to a thigh injury.

On his new signings, Clement said on Saturday: “Nedim is fit, but his paperwork is not totally done, so he will not be available. Neraysho will be available, but he only trained one time with the squad and he's just new here. So those are things also to take into consideration, of course.”

Jack Butland will take his place between the sticks in what is expected to be 4-2-3-1 formation. Captain James Tavernier will start at right-back and will no doubt be kept on his toes by Maeda, with John Souttar set to be the right-sided centre-half. Two Old Firm debutants could complete the defence, with Dutchman Robin Propper partnering Souttar and Jefte playing at left-back in the absence of Yilmaz.

Brendan Rodgers, right, and Philippe Clement go head-to-head once more. | SNS Group

Configuring the midfield is one of Clement's biggest headaches. Connor Barron has been in good form since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer and should fulfil the No 6 role. Mohamed Diomande is the most probable option next to him, although Dujon Sterling could also come in and allow Diomande to move forward into the No 10 role usually occupied by Tom Lawrence. Given the Welshman played well last weekend, he may well keep his place.

Further forward, Vaclav Cerny is now fully fit and expected to start on the right wing, while Rabbi Matondo and Ross McCausland are vying for a place on the left. Matondo played very well against Ross County in the 6-0 triumph last week and should start. In-form striker Cyriel Dessers, who scored on his last visit to Celtic Park, is set to lead the line.

Probable Celtic team: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi or Idah, Maeda.