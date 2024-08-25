St Mirren 0-3 Celtic: Usual show from champions despite disruption of O’Riley move

No Matt O'Riley, no problem. Celtic continue to cut through Scottish opponents like a hot knife through butter, maintaining their flawless start to the season with an 3-0 win over St Mirren.

Paisley has been a tricky venue for Celtic in the past and on a dreich summer Sunday without one of their best players, this could have been an awkward assignment for Brendan Rodgers' men. O'Riley's transfer to Brighton - he is on the south coast to conclude his £25 million-plus deal - had the potential to destabilise Celtic, but from the get-go at the SMiSA Stadium, the defending Premiership champions were streets ahead of St Mirren.

Celtic have scored within four minutes in their past two matches to set up convincing wins against Hibs. Here, it took them just two minutes and 26 seconds to bag the lead when skipper Callum McGregor lashed home from 25 yards. From that moment on Celtic were in complete control. Reo Hatate added a second on 33 minutes and Alistair Johnston netted in the second half. This was far from arduous in the winter-like wind and rain.

Rodgers' team have shown recently a ruthless knack of paralysing their opponents early, flooring them with an early goal and then manipulating the ball effortlessly. O'Riley was replaced in the team by Paulo Bernardo and the Portuguese, in his first start of the season, kept the pot boiling. Not withstanding their goals though, McGregor and Hatate shone like beacons. The Japanese looks back to his very best after calf issues last term and Celtic will hope their resolve is not tested by any predators in the final week of the transfer window. In this form, Hatate could easily grace a more competitive league.

Celtic's opener was a well-trodden move for them. Alistair Johnston and James Forrest dovetailed down the right, the ball was shuttled inside to McGregor and his fierce effort from 25 yards skidded past Ellery Balcombe. Scotland manager Steve Clarke, watching on from the stands, was given another reminder of what the national team will be shorn of due to McGregor's recent decision to focus purely on club football. The 31-year-old looked sprightly.

Hatate's strike just after the half-hour mark ended any slim hopes St Mirren had of mounting a comeback. They had not tested the redundant Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel in any way before Johnston's cross to the back post was headed down by Daizen Maeda to Hatate, who guided the ball into the net via the left-hand post.

St Mirren tried valiantly to be remotely competitive but Celtic always appeared booked for a third goal. It came on 71 minutes, replacement Nicolas Kuhn feeding Johnston to sweep home from close range. The rest of the match mimicked a training session, with Rodgers even handing a competitive debut to 18-year-old Northern Irish midfielder Francis Turley in the final few minutes.

If there was one underwhelming performance, it was that of Adam Idah. The £9.5m signing from Norwich started ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi up front but looked rusty, fluffing his lines with a big chance when sent clear by Hatate in the first half. He made way for the Japanese on the hour mark and did not enhance his case for starting next weekend's biggie against Rangers.