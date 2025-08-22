Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic vs Livingston in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Livingston injury news: 7 out and 4 doubts as Brendan Rodgers forced into changes

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:25 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Livingston in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic will look to keep their 100% league record intact as they welcome newly promoted Livingston to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the game on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Kairat Almaty in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs this week, with fans’ frustration boiling over during the game due to Celtic’s perceived lack of ambition in the transfer market, and will want to respond as they return to domestic action.

It is much the same for the visiting Livingston, who make the short journey to Glasgow on the back of a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibs last weekend. David Martindale’s side have enjoyed a strong return to the top flight, having picked up four points from their opening two league fixtures.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Suffered an ACL injury in April, and won't be seen again until at least the turn of the year.

1. Jota - Celtic - OUT

Suffered an ACL injury in April, and won't be seen again until at least the turn of the year. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has been unable to get on the pitch for Livingston since his arrival in July. Picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the year, and is expected to return in early September.

2. Aidan Denholm - Livingston - OUT

Has been unable to get on the pitch for Livingston since his arrival in July. Picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the year, and is expected to return in early September. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Injured in the 3-1 win over Falkirk a fortnight ago, the ex-Rangers youngster is a doubt for the trip to Celtic Park.

3. Danny Wilson - Livingston - DOUBT

Injured in the 3-1 win over Falkirk a fortnight ago, the ex-Rangers youngster is a doubt for the trip to Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Injured his hamstring against Kairat Almaty in midweek and will miss the visit of Livingston this weekend. Expected to be out for 12 weeks, as per a recent update from head coach Brendan Rodgers.

4. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

Injured his hamstring against Kairat Almaty in midweek and will miss the visit of Livingston this weekend. Expected to be out for 12 weeks, as per a recent update from head coach Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LivingstonTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice