Celtic v Livingston injury news: 7 out and 4 doubts as Brendan Rodgers forced into changes

Celtic will look to keep their 100% league record intact as they welcome newly promoted Livingston to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the game on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Kairat Almaty in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs this week, with fans’ frustration boiling over during the game due to Celtic’s perceived lack of ambition in the transfer market, and will want to respond as they return to domestic action.

It is much the same for the visiting Livingston, who make the short journey to Glasgow on the back of a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibs last weekend. David Martindale’s side have enjoyed a strong return to the top flight, having picked up four points from their opening two league fixtures.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Jota - Celtic - OUT Suffered an ACL injury in April, and won't be seen again until at least the turn of the year.

Aidan Denholm - Livingston - OUT Has been unable to get on the pitch for Livingston since his arrival in July. Picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the year, and is expected to return in early September.

Danny Wilson - Livingston - DOUBT Injured in the 3-1 win over Falkirk a fortnight ago, the ex-Rangers youngster is a doubt for the trip to Celtic Park.