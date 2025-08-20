Celtic will go into next week’s Champions League second-leg playoff with work to do after a resolute Kairat Almaty held them to a surprise 0-0 draw at Parkhead on Wednesday.

A toiling performance saw the home side struggle to break down a stubborn and organised Kazakh side, who caused Brendan Rodgers’ men problems of their own on the break as they battled to a deserved draw. The Hoops' home support grew frustrated, with chants of ‘sack the board’ audible in the second half as the Hoops' frontline, in need of extra bodies, struggled to find the desired opener.

Celtic will now return to domestic action as they host Livingston this weekend in the Scottish Premiership, before they head to Almaty in Kazakhstan for next week’s second leg against Rafael Urakhtin’s side on Tuesday, 26 August.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Celtic player in the 0-0 draw against Kairat Almaty at Parkhead:

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 6 While the away side had seven shots at goal, none of them hit the target. A largely quiet night at Parkhead, until he was almost lobbed by a cheeky Edmilson lob from distance. Thankfully for the Dane, it sailed over his bar. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Alistair Johnston - 6 Looked to have hurt his hamstring while sprinting, which ended his night early after just 33 minutes. Replaced by Anthony Ralston. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6 Dealt with a tricky, physical customer in Edmilson with ease, winning the majority of his duels. Nothing flashy, and did what he needed to do. | PA Photo Sales