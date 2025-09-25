Celtic return to domestic action this weekend as they welcome Hibs to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick-off: 3pm).

A hard-fought 1-1 draw against Crvena zvezda in the Belgrade cauldron that is the Rajko Mitic Stadium resulted in Brendan Rodgers’ side taking a deserved point in their Europa League opener in midweek, but now they’ll centre their focus back onto the league as they aim to keep themselves ahead of Hearts at the top of the table.

As for their visitors, David Gray’s side will look to bounce back from a difficult midweek draw against Falkirk. Letting a two-goal lead slip at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night, the 2-2 draw extended Hibs’ winless run to six games in all competitions.

Both Celtic and Hibs have big decisions to make with their starting line-ups. Will Daizen Maeda drop to the bench after his poor midweek performance against Crvena zvezda? Will Grant Hanley return to the Hibs back-line after their second-half collapse against Falkirk?

Ahead of the game at the Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Elie Youan - Hibs - OUT The French speedster is out with an ankle injury. Head coach David Gray confirmed he'd had a set back, and is due to see a specialist about the injury.

Kelechi Iheanacho - Celtic - RETURN TO STARTING XI? Made an instant impact of the bench in the Europa League during the week, and will hope he has done enough to warrant a return to the starting XI against Hibs this weekend.

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT Said to be making good progress on a hamstring injury he suffered last month, but this weekend will come to soon for him.

Jota - Celtic - OUT A long-term absentee for Celtic, the Portuguese winger picked up an ACL injury last season, and won't be seen until the turn of the year at the earliest.