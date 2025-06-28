Celtic strongest starting XI following £1.2m arrival and Nicolas Kuhn transfer exit links

Celtic are entering a crucial summer as Brendan Rodgers looks to build a squad that can continue their dominance of the Scottish Premiership and reach the knockout stages of next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Scotland’s dominant force over the last four seasons, the Hoops won a domestic double yet again last season, while they also enjoyed their best European campaign in over a decade, narrowly losing to German giants Bayern Munich in the last 16 playoffs.

Head coach Rodgers has already admitted he’d like to freshen up his squad, and the bargain £1.2million arrival of Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjælland on Friday, coupled with the signings of Scotland internationals Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan, are the boss first sign of intent - though more are expected to follow.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nicolas Kuhn have been both linked with exits this season, however, with the latter reported to be a £15million target for former club RB Leipzig. Can they they keep their duo at the club this summer? And what would Celtic’s strongest starting XI look like if they can keep them at Parkhead?

This is what The Scotsman feel is Celtic’s current strongest XI ahead of their season opener against St Mirren on August 3.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The big Danish goalkeeper will face competition from Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan this season, but is still Celtic's number one at present. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston The Canadian endured a heart-breaking end to his campaign, after missing the crucial penalty in the Scottish Cup shootout defeat to Aberdeen, but is still very much one of Celtic's most important players. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Linked to both Leeds United and Sunderland this summer, Celtic will hope they can resist any offers for their first choice centre-back. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales