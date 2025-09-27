Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though certainly not the worst thing being yelled from outside the ropes, they’ve called him “ghosty” for two days due to the fact he looks like one and especially so up against some of the tanned Californians playing for Team USA in the 45th Ryder Cup in New York.

It was hugely satisfying, therefore, for Bob MacIntyre as he effectively haunted the loud and obnoxious American fans by teaming up with Viktor Hovland to win an epic duel with Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, the world No 1 and No 3 respectively, on the 18th green in Saturday morning’s foursomes session on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Long Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make no mistake, this was up there with some of the great Scottish successes in this event from the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance and Paul Lawrie, in particular, since it became Europe against the United States but before then in the Great Britain & Ireland days as well.

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre reacts after holing a birdie putt on the second hole during the Saturday foursomes in the 45th Ryder Cup in New York | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

Gelling really well and clearly benefiting from a change in the teeing order from their last-green defeat at the hands of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in Friday's opening foursomes session, the Scottish-Norwegian combination covered the front nine in five-under-par to be two up at the turn.

After hitting the pair’s first loose shot of the day with an approach at the par-4 ninth, MacIntyre couldn’t resist reacting to fans in a hospitality area at the side of the green who’d been heckling him before, aided by a lovely chip from his partner, atoning for the unforced error by holing a testing par putt. “Yeah, we are a team,” said the Oban man of Shay Knight, Hovland’s caddie, also taking joy in a silencing gesture to the crowd there.

As MacIntyre, who hit his worst shot of the day with Europe’s second shot at the 11th as they lost that after Scheffler had holed a 15-footer at the previous hole to stop them going three up, enjoyed doing once again on the 13th green after holing a short but testing birdie putt for a half in birdies after Scheffler had stiffed his approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re standing over a six, seven-footer and they’re shouting everything at you,” he said of turning round on that occasion and blowing a kiss to the fans in a grandstand behind the green, raising a huge smile on his mum Carol’s face as she watched on and, believe me, does she and husband Dougie, too, deserve a medal for biting their tongue - most of the time anyway - over the last two days.

Team Europe’s Bob MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland celebrate beating Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, the world No 1 and No 3 respectively in an epic Ryder Cup match | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

“I’m going through everything, going through my routine, saying the trigger things and the minute you hit it, you’re just praying it goes in,” added the world No 9. “And, when it went in, I mean, it’s amazing how quiet it goes when it goes in. That was a nice one.”

As was the shot the 29-year-old came up with at the par-3 14th, especially as the Americans had won the previous hole with a birdie to square the game and, for the first time in two days, Scheffler was well and truly pumped up. MacIntyre almost holed his 9-iron to set up a timely birdie, earning a pat on the back from not only his captain Luke Donald but vice-captains Edoardo Molinari and Alex Noren as he walked off the tee. No wonder he was beaming.

“I was better today than I was yesterday in dealing with it all,” admitted MacIntyre, who was disappointed with his tee shot ending up in a greenside bunker at the 17th the previous morning despite having to stop in the middle of his swing after being heckled. “I had good triggers today to stay in my own bubble. Look, the noise is the noise, they’re just getting louder and louder and louder. But I had good things to do to stay in my own routine and just play at my pace. And, if they’re shouting, they’re shouting, but let me control me and I thought I did that well and I thought Viktor did it well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that time in the round, we’d heard those “ghosty” and “get some suncream” shots as well as someone yelling “Bob, I really don’t like you” before it really started to get a bit personal. “Bobby, you know the food is free” and “he’s getting a lot for his money” were cries aimed at him around the 15th green but, boy, did he enjoy ending up having the last laugh.

After Hovland, who, in hindsight, might have been better using a wedge or something similar from against the collar of rough, left a birdie putt at the 15th woefully short, MacIntyre stepped up to the plate and rolled in a ten-footer for a half. Hovland then secured another great half at the par-3 17th, admitting his joyous celebration had made him “black out for a couple of seconds”.

Viktor Hovland reacts after making a huge par save on the 17th on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in New York | Tom Russo | The Scotsman

It was then job done as Scheffler, who had lost both his matches on the opening day as the Americans found themselves trailing 5.5-2.5, inexplicably missed the 18th green with a wedge in his hand from 120 yards. “We played absolutely superb,” said MacIntyre in assessing the pair’s performance, which helped Donald’s side create history by becoming the first European team to win the opening three sessions on US soil as they moved into an 8.5-3.5 lead.

“From start to finish, to be honest with you. I thought we were brilliant, but that’s the level of golf that we’re playing, that’s the level of golf that we know we have to play to compete and it’s a brilliant point to get. It just felt like literally a dogfight. They came back on us and then after the 13th, we’re thinking, ‘no, not again’. But we managed to kind of put the foot down again and get it done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second day running, MacIntyre sat out the fourballs but, on the back of this outstanding contribution, having already been a Ryder Cup winner in Rome, where he was unbeaten in three games, he’ll certainly have a spring in his step walking on to the first tee in Sunday’s concluding singles. “Yeah, look, I’ve said it from the start, whatever it takes to win is what I’m here to do and everyone else is here to do,” he said with a huge smile. “It’s difficult, but it’s the Ryder Cup and we want to win again.”