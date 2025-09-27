David Gray says Hibs 'well set' for Hearts derby test as Celtic display answers questions

Hibs boss delighted with point at Celtic Park

David Gray believes Hibs are well set for next weekend's Edinburgh derby at high-flying Hearts having emerged unscathed from what he described as the toughest test in Scottish football.

The Easter Road manager was happy to see his side answer questions about their defensive capabilities after posting their first league clean sheet of the season at the home of the champions.

A 0-0 draw against Celtic is an eye-catching way to silence the doubters. It was as recently as Tuesday when further concerns were raised about their strength at the back after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Falkirk.

His defenders Grant Hanley (left) and Jack Iredale during the goalless draw at Celtic Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I'm delighted for the players," he said. "A lot has been made about us defensively of late. There's been nobody more frustrated than myself and the players because we've had real strong moments this season and we've maybe let ourselves down a couple of times when switching off at key times or not having that full desire for 90 minutes to keep a clean sheet in certain situations.

"When you come here you know it needs to be the complete performance defensively. The pressure Celtic put you under, how quickly they move the ball, the concentration required, it takes every single player to be at the top of their game. I thought defensively we were excellent.”

He admitted Hibs had rode their luck at times. Celtic hit the bar twice in the first half and had further opportunities to score after the interval. Goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger was forced to make some good stops and he was helped by some timely blocks and challenges from his teammates.

“It sets it up well now having come through what I think is the toughest test in Scottish football," said Gray, as he looked ahead to next weekend's clash with league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle. "We're still undefeated in the league so that's the job done as far as I'm concerned."

Hibs head coach David Gray on the touchline during the goalless draw at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Gray stressed that the spirit of the team had remained intact despite recent setbacks, including last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Rangers. “It's easy to say it now but it hasn't wavered," he said. "I see it every single day at the training ground. There's a lot of noise that goes on. People might still look at it as dropping points from positions we've been in and how it looks this season. Do we think we should have had more points and are we feeling sorry for ourselves? There's been none of that.”