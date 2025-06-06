Australian boss dismissed by Tottenham despite Europa League glory

Tottenham Hotspur have explained their decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou despite leading them to Europa League glory.

The former Celtic boss was axed on Friday evening in a 368-word statement - with Spurs saying it is “one of the toughest decisions” they have made. While Postecoglou led the club to a European trophy, Tottenham’s performance in the English Premier League was deemed unacceptable, finishing 17th - one place above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou had delivered on his promise of “always” winning in his second season thanks to the 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21, etching the Australian’s name into the history books as only the third Spurs boss to taste European success and the first in 17 years to lift silverware – provoking an outpouring of affection from a previously split fanbase.

While Postecoglou - appointed in June 2023 after landing a treble and a double following two trophy-laden seasons at Celtic - divided opinion across two years in England and attracted criticism, his San Mames triumph last month has not earned him a third season at the helm.

Postecoglou even delivered a mic-drop moment during a euphoric open-top bus parade in front of an estimated 220,000 people when he declared “season three is better than season two”, but chairman Daniel Levy had other ideas and has dismissed the man to deliver him a much-craved trophy.

A statement from Tottenham read: “Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

‘Achievement will live with us forever’

“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

“We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home.

“News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course.”

Next Spurs manager favourite

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Postecoglou, who departs following a rollercoaster ride in his first Premier League role.

Postecoglou released a statement via his agency CAA Base, saying: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.