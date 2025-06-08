Snoop Dogg says he hopes to open burger van at Celtic Park

Getty

‘It’s got to be Celtic Park, man’

Snoop Dogg has told of his hopes to open a burger van at Celtic Park – and to serve fans himself.

The West Coast rapper has previously spoken of investing in the Glasgow football club, similar to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’s involvement with Wrexham FC.

Snoop Dogg has already published a cookbook and claims to have spoken to chef Gordon Ramsay about a possible venture in Glasgow together – but he has now revealed he wants to set up a fast-food van at Celtic’s stadium in the city’s east end.

He has described Celtic supporters as “special” and the best fans in European football, and said he identifies strongly with the club’s mascot Hoopy the Hound – describing it in a previous interview as a “match made in heaven”.

The keen sports fan worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year, has launched two youth football leagues, and has been a vocal advocate for pay equality for female athletes.

He told the Sunday Mail that Celtic fans would support the burger van and that it would become a foodie “Paradise” – the nickname give to Celtic Park.

He said: “I would love to bring a pop-up burger (van) to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.

“It’s got to be Celtic Park, man. The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon. “

The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

But he said he would not be taking his culinary ventures to Celtic’s Old Firm rivals at Ibrox.