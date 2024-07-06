Here are all 27 signings made by Ange Postecoglou during his spell as Celtic manager - ranked in order from worst to best.Here are all 27 signings made by Ange Postecoglou during his spell as Celtic manager - ranked in order from worst to best.
By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 08:37 BST

Just over three years ago, Ange Postecoglou was named as the head coach of Celtic and tasked with restoring the Hoops place at the top of Scottish Premiership.

Appointed on 10 June 2021, the Australian boss entered the Celtic Park doors with the club in the midst of a crisis. Rangers had won the league in invincible fashion and a protracted move to install Eddie Howe as their new boss has fallen at the final hurdle. Big Ange - as he came to be known - was a supposed ‘second choice’. The rest, as they say, is history.

His success ultimately saw him poached by Tottenham Hotspur, where he now manages the North London giants in the EPL. However, looking back on his time at Celtic and the reasons he was poached, it is hard not to believe the bulk of his success in Glasgow came from his ability to spot talent and recruit them into a system which was very much his own.

But who were his best signings during his tenure at the club? With Kyogo, Matt O’Riley and Jota making huge improvements to Celtic over his term, it is hard to pick his best buy. However, we tried to do so as we rank all 27 Celtic players signed by Postecoglou from worst to best and ask - where are they now?

A signing that made sense at the time, but simply hasn't worked out. Has barely played and is a forgotten man at Celtic Park. Hasn't played a single second for over a year.

1. James McCarthy

A signing that made sense at the time, but simply hasn't worked out. Has barely played and is a forgotten man at Celtic Park. Hasn't played a single second for over a year.

Only featured once in a dead rubber Europa League win against Real Betis after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal. Never played in the Scottish Premiership and moved to French outfit Amiens on a three-year deal last summer, where he has played regularly. Blink and you'll miss his spell in Glasgow, though.

2. Osaze Urhoghide

Only featured once in a dead rubber Europa League win against Real Betis after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal. Never played in the Scottish Premiership and moved to French outfit Amiens on a three-year deal last summer, where he has played regularly. Blink and you'll miss his spell in Glasgow, though.

Signed as back-up to Joe Hart after a solid season at Dundee United but fell behind Scott Bain earlier on in his Celtic career. The situation surrounding the goalkeeper remains uncertain as pre-season gets underway.

3. Ben Siegrist

Signed as back-up to Joe Hart after a solid season at Dundee United but fell behind Scott Bain earlier on in his Celtic career. The situation surrounding the goalkeeper remains uncertain as pre-season gets underway.

Signed from Sheffield Wednesday after an impressive spell in the EFL Championship. A £300,000 signing, he has barely featured for the club and spent most of the time away on loan.

4. Liam Shaw

Signed from Sheffield Wednesday after an impressive spell in the EFL Championship. A £300,000 signing, he has barely featured for the club and spent most of the time away on loan.

