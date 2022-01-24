Celtic transfers: The quintet most likely for exit door with one week left

Ange Postecoglou has strengthened his first-team squad with his Japanese J-League trio – Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi – as well as Johnny Kelly and highly-rated MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley.

However with the increase in quality – and quantity – comes a swollen squad with limits on playing time.

Already Liam Shaw has moved out for that very reason, agreeing a loan at Motherwell, as has Conor Hazard in Helsinki. Mikey Johnston has been linked with similar while Ewan Henderson has moved on permanently.

They are unlikely to be the last with at least five more candidates surplus to requirements and facing a Parkhead exit...

Vasilis Barkas

Linked with: AEK Athens, PAOK Salonika

The Greek international has been a let-down since his £5m move from AEK Athens 18 months ago. Usurped by Scott Bain and Conor Hazard last season, he now has Joe Hart ahead of him in the pecking order too.

He has fallen out of the international picture too and is one of the likeliest to move on this month – despite Hazard’s Finland loan reducing the competition for a place and Postecoglou hailing the Greek's work ethic in training.

A return to Greece or Turkey has been mooted destinations for Celtic to cut their losses.

Ismaila Soro

Linked with: New York Red Bulls

The defensive midfielder impressed last season, but doesn’t seem to fit Ange Postecoglou’s system and has fallen away to become a bit-part player.

More than half his appearances have come from the bench with just 663 minutes spread across 17 games it seems the Ivorian will have to follow Shaw in moving to make a significant improvement on that tally.

Osaze Urhoghide

Linked with: Dundee, Morecambe

It’s thought that Celtic have turned away any approaches to sign the full-back – who can also play as a centre half – on a permanent basis, but are open to letting him leave on loan for some regular game time. Dundee were reportedly keen but the player has not concluded an exit yet.

After moving from Sheffield Wednesday – who were keen to hang onto him – he has only appeared in one competitive match, alerting teams in England’s second tier as well as former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson at Morecambe.

Boli Bolingoli

Linked with: Altay SK

Rewarded for ‘hard work in training’ with a rare start in September – his first in more than a year – the defender has appeared just one other time as a late replacement for Adam Montgomery who pulled up injured on the eve of a match in October . With so seldom appearances, the forgotten man of Celtic Park would be among the most obvious candidates to move on but still has another 18-months on his current contract.

Adam Montgomery

Linked with: Kilmarnock

Celtic are reportedly open to allowing the youngster out on loan after he emerged early into Postecoglou’s reign. Still often involved, more significant game-time to aid his development could see him offered out, with Kilmarnock reportedly front of the queue for his signature in the second half of the season.