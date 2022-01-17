Celtic: Midfielder Liam Shaw has a point to prove to Ange Postecoglou in new number eight role at Motherwell

Liam Shaw is determined to prove himself on the pitch for Motherwell after being made to wait for his Celtic breakthrough.

By Angus Wright
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:38 pm

The midfielder arrived from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer but his competitive debut did not come until a Europa League encounter with Real Betis in December.

Shaw has only had 10 minutes of cinch Premiership action, against St Mirren last month, but a loan switch to Motherwell means he could make his first start in the Scottish top flight against Ross County on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old said: "I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully develop my game.

"If you want to play in this league, you need to play games. I talked to the gaffer at Celtic and he said it was probably my best option. We agreed to go out, get as many minutes as I can and come back pre-season ready.

"I have improved as a player. Training day in, day out, the tempo is really high. Now I am ready for the next stage to get games.

"I have come here to prove myself and it's up to me now."

Shaw had encouraging talks with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander, who earmarked him for a "number eight" role in a three-man midfield.

New signing Liam Shaw is pictured during a Motherwell press conference at Fir Park, on January 17, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell's plans after Tony Watt exit revealed by Graham Alexander

"I feel a box-to-box midfielder is my strongest position and the gaffer sees that the same way as well,” he added.

"He says he likes the way I play, that's good for me because that's my position.

"The 4-3-3 is the same as Celtic but it's more about box-to-box energy and a lot of running. I feel that is one of my biggest strengths."

Liam Shaw during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown, on December 03, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

