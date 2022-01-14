Adam Montgomery latest Celtic fringe player lined up for loan away from Parkhead

Ange Postecoglou has already allowed Liam Shaw to leave Celtic on loan at Motherwell, and the midfielder’s former Sheffield Wednesday colleague Osaze Urhoghide could be next with talks over a move to Dundee ongoing.

By David Oliver
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:24 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:27 am
Adam Montgomery in action for Celtic during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic at the Global Energy Stadium, on December 15, 2021, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The pair are unlikely to be alone though as Postecoglou makes space in his first-team squad after adding three new recruits from the J-League to his selection options at Lennoxtown.

Now Adam Montgomery, who has made 18 appearances under the Australian manager, is the latest to be lined up for first-team experience elsewhere, according to reports.

The 19-year-old full-back was given a new contract earlier this season, which would indicate there is still a future for him at Parkhead, but with such a busy first-team dressing room the Daily Record reports Postecoglou is ready to ship him out for the second half of the season to add more game minutes to his ongoing development, like Shaw and Urhoghide.

Adam Montgomery Osaze Urhoghide Liam Shaw Motherwell
