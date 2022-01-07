Osaze Urhoghide a wanted man as Celtic bat away transfer offers

The 21-year-old joined the club over the summer as a free agent after deciding against extending his time at Sheffield Wednesday, and has had a bit of bad luck on the injury front as he looked to impress manager, Ange Postecoglou.
Urhoghide made his debut in green and white last year in a solid performance in the UEFA Europa League, but then picked up a knock in training that meant a spell on the sidelines for the young defender.
Now, with the ex-Owl set to return to full training next week, it’s understood that a number of clubs in the Scottish Premiership have expressed a desire to get him on board, as have a couple of teams in the English Championship.
It’s thought that Celtic have turned away any approaches to sign the full back – who can also play as a centre half – on a permanent basis, but are open to letting him leave on loan in January in order for him to get some regular game time under his belt after a difficult few months.
Meanwhile, Urhoghide’s former Wednesday teammate, Liam Shaw, has already sealed his loan move away, with the 20-year-old having joined SPFL outfit, Motherwell, for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.
Postecoglou has previously offered an insight into his current stance on Shaw and Urhoghide, in particular.
Asked about a lack of minutes for the pair by Celtic fan media, he said in November: “Osaze and Liam, difficult for them in the fact that sometimes when you bring in young players - they’re certainly players we brought in as development players - [it’s] much easier to bring those kinds in when the team is settled.
“They’re pushing themselves. I believe even though they haven’t played, they’ve improved as footballers.
“If you train every day with us, one thing I will say is you will improve.
“It’s about now getting them the right opportunity, that maybe here, that maybe a loan deal somewhere but we’ll make those decisions come January.
“We’ll sit down with the boys and see what the best way forward is.”