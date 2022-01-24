Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic star - and why deal makes sense

Mikey Johnston has been linked with a move to Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons are on the hunt for additions in the final third of the park with midfielder Dante Polvara having arrived from the college game in the United States.

Celtic winger Johnston is a potential loan option, according to the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old has been a bit-part player under Ange Postecoglou this season, making 18 appearances but just four starts, including the Betfred Cup final win over Hibs.

Johnston missed the majority of last season with a ligament injury.

Postecoglou called on the winger to "step up” in December after Portuguese winger Jota was injured.

“Ultimately, we need guys like Mikey and Liel (Abada) to step up, that’s why they’re here at the club,” he said.

“And if the opportunity exists for them it’s up to them to take it.”

The Australian's current options in wide areas include Kyogo Furuhashi, who is currently injured, James Forrest, Liel Abada and Jota. Due to recent injury issues Celtic may be reluctant to allow Johnston to depart.

However, regular first-team football could be beneficial for the player’s development, especially having missed so much football last season.

Johnston is still to get back up to speed which isn't uncommon for someone recovering from such an injury, especially a winger.

For Aberdeen, with Marley Watkins out injured they are down an attacker, while Ryan Hedges future is still unclear.

Glass has been using utility man Funso Ojo in a wide area of late.

Johnston would provide Aberdeen with pace, width and a goal threat.