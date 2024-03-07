Here are the top 10 highest paid Celtic players in 2024. Cr: Craig Foy / SNS GroupHere are the top 10 highest paid Celtic players in 2024. Cr: Craig Foy / SNS Group
Celtic Rich List 2024: Who is the highest paid Celtic player in 2024 - from Kyogo to Joe Hart

Here are the top 10 highest paid Celtic players - from Kyogo to Joe Hart.

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Mar 2024, 08:56 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 11:21 GMT

The Scottish Premiership title race is set to be one of the most intriguing and exhilarating in memory as both Rangers and Celtic wrestle for the title of champions come May.

Two points behind their Old Firm rivals, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic have saw a large lead over their Glasgow counterparts dwindle over the last few months and the Hoops know they will have to show improvement in the coming weeks and months if they are to ensure it is the name of Celtic that is etched on the trophy once again this May.

But with Celtic in the chasing pack, the likes of Callum McGregor, Kyogo and Cameron Carter-Vickers will be viewed as the players that are most crucial to Rodgers' hope of winning another title in Glasgow.

But who is the highest paid player at Celtic ? Which highly paid player will be expected to earn his salary by ensuring the Hoops do not lose their crown? Here are the the top 10 Celtic players with the highest weekly salary, according to SalarySport.

The Hoops captain is comfortably the highest paid player at the club with a reported weekly salary of £37,000.

1. Callum McGregor

The Hoops captain is comfortably the highest paid player at the club with a reported weekly salary of £37,000.

The American centre back is next on the highest earners list with a reported weekly salary of £24,000.

2. Cameron Carter-Vickers

The American centre back is next on the highest earners list with a reported weekly salary of £24,000.

The Japanese hotshot signed a new deal in the summer and completes the top three with a reported weekly wage of £19,000.

3. Kyogo

The Japanese hotshot signed a new deal in the summer and completes the top three with a reported weekly wage of £19,000.

The long serving Celtic man has helped the club to years of success and has a reported weekly wage of £19,000.

4. James Forrest

The long serving Celtic man has helped the club to years of success and has a reported weekly wage of £19,000.

