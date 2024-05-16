Rangers Women and Celtic Women both have a chance to win the SWPL title this weekend. Cr. SNS Group.

Here’s how Celtic could get their hands on a very first SWPL title - and how Rangers could stop them.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) title race will reach its conclusion this weekend with Elena Sadiku’s Celtic firmly on course to win their first-ever championship ahead of Rangers.

Just one league game remains in the Scottish women’s top tier and, while Jo Potter’s Rangers are level on points with the Hoops, Sadiku’s side have a commanding goal difference to make them clear favourites to lift the SWPL trophy this weekend. Last year’s champions Glasgow City already out of the title race, leaving only Rangers to prevent them from winning it.

The Hoops will return to Celtic Park for the second time this season for their final match of the campaign and face Grant Scott’s fifth-placed Hibs side. On the other side of Glasgow, Rangers will host Partick Thistle at Broadwood. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 2.10pm.

While it may feel like the trophy is destined to head to Glasgow’s east end, a title race is never done until it is done. So if you’re looking to tune into the SWPL title race this Sunday, here are all the permutations heading into the season finale.

What do Celtic Women need to do to win the SWPL?

The task for the Hoops this week is pretty simple. If they beat Hibs at Celtic Park, it would take a monumental result from Rangers to stop them winning the league title with the Gers so far behind on goal difference. There is currently a 16-goal gap between the sides, with Celtic’s goal difference standing at +107 compared to Rangers’ +91. Hibs have proved to be stubborn opposition for the league’s top sides recently though and drew 2-2 with Glasgow City and before narrowly losing 3-2 to Rangers on Wednesday night. Should the Leith outfit pull off a result at Celtic Park, the permutations for the title change in favour of Rangers.

How can Rangers Women stop Celtic Women winning the SWPL?