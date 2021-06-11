Celtic land "a winner" in Ange Postecoglou says club legend Paul McStay

Paul McStay has been in Australia for 11 years. Picture: SNS

Postecoglou was confirmed as Neil Lennon’s successor on Thursday morning and will make the move from the Japanese J-League side Yokohama F.Marinos.

McStay has seen plenty of the new Parkhead boss’ work from his current base Down Under and says the former national team manager deserves a crack at European football after success with the Socceroos, Brisbane Roar and in Japan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'What I’ve learned in my 11 years of being here and keeping an eye on the game is that he’s a winner. Wherever he goes, he seems to have that formula and structure to his teams, and the way he plays brings success,” McStay told celticfc.com.

Australia's former coach Ange Postecoglou. (Photo credit: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

“That comes from being a quality coach but I think within him is a character who has that winning edge as well, which I think will be really important at Celtic.”

Postecoglou has agreed a 12-month rolling contract and will set to work at Lennoxtown once covid protocols allow, taking the team to Wales for pre-season and then into the Champions League qualifiers.

“The people I talk to in the football world here feel Ange is a top coach and it’s a move he deserves after all the success he’s had in Australia, Japan and with the national team,” added Celtic legend McStay.

“Everyone’s delighted his success has been recognised by a top club in Europe. The football community here are excited by the prospect of Ange working at Celtic and the prospect of it raising the profile of Australian football in the eyes of Europe.“I’ve been here for 11 years now and Ange is a name aligned with quality coaching and success here and in Asia.

“I’ve seen what he did at Brisbane and the Australian national team. Going to Europe is taking it up a level from the point of view of the A-League and the Asian footballing world.

“What he’s proved is he has that experience and expertise and the mental strength to go and win things over in Europe. It’s what he’s been waiting for.”