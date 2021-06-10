Ange Postecoglou confirmed as Celtic manager - to begin work immediately after exit from J-League side Yokohama F.Marinos

The 55-year-old former Australia national team manager moves from the Japanese J-League where he won the title in 2019 with Yokohama F.Marinos and ends a lengthy managerial search at Parkhead.

Postecoglou has won domestic titles in Japan and Australia and led his national side to two successful World Cup qualifications, as well as winning the Asian Cup in 2015.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic confirmed UEFA endorsement has been granted for his pro-licence coaching qualifications issued by Football Australia and a 12-month rolling contract begins immediately. Once covid restrictions over his travel and arrival in Scotland are adhered to and completed, the new manager can meet the squad at Lennoxtown before the club’s pre-season camp in Wales.

Ange Postecoglou has been confirmed as Celtic manager (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The club described their new head coach as ‘a modern, progressive coach with exciting, attacking football as his philosophy’ and Postecoglou spoke in glowing terms of the attraction to the job. He said: “Celtic is one of THE names in world football, of that there is no doubt – a giant of a club, a proper footballing institution and so much more – real history, real substance, real authenticity and real soul. I know Celtic is a true way of life for so many people and I know the demands which come with this position – I am ready to do all I can to meet those demands.”

The Australian’s arrival ends a 106 day managerial search which was dominated by Englishman Eddie Howe before a deal to bring the former Bournemouth man dramatically collapsed. Postecoglou was immediately the front-runner following the shock news and he has been bcked by various pundits and former colleagues in Australia and Japan – including former Rangers defender Craig Moore.

Postecoglou described the opportunity as “a great honour” on the club website and added: “I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top and, at the same time, deliver the kind of football which our fans appreciate. We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.

“When you think of Celtic, you think of supporters and my dream is to see our fans back at Celtic Park with us as soon as possible. We all hope things are changing for the better and can see our fans soon as they are vital to everything I want to do. We need our supporters back by our side and I can’t wait to be with them back in a packed Paradise.

“I have already had great discussions with Peter, Dom and the Board about their ideas and strategy for the future of the club. I know the club’s new modern vision aligns with mine and we now look to go and deliver on this. In everything we do we aim to give our fans a successful team of real quality, which they are excited about and can be proud of.